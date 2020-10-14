Back

S'pore man, 26 & girl, 17, arrested for allegedly scamming S$2,000 selling Pokémon cards on Carousell

Police catch 'em all.

Darryl Laiu | October 14, 2020, 11:49 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A 26-year-old man and 17-year-old female teenager were arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams.

Selling Pokemon cards

According to an Oct. 13 police news release, several reports were made in October by victims who were allegedly cheated by a Carousell seller selling Pokemon cards at a discounted price.

After the payment was made, the seller became uncontactable.

The duo were arrested on Oct. 12.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo cheated more than 10 victims of more than S$2,000.

The man will be charged in court on Oct. 14 with cheating. He is liable for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Investigations against the teenager are still ongoing.

The police added in its press release:

"The Police take a serious view of persons who may be involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with, in accordance with the law. The Police would like to advise members of the public to be very careful when making online purchases"

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted from Wikipedia, Carousell, and Getty. 

M'sia says it'll be first country to get Covid-19 vaccine from China

The country is pleased with the guarantee, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin said.

October 14, 2020, 11:16 AM

Japanese tendon chain with S$8.50 tempura bowl & S$2 Hokkaido soft serve opens at Orchard Central on Oct. 15

New place in town.

October 14, 2020, 10:10 AM

Apple's latest iPhones will not come with adapter or wired earbuds

Apple hopes other companies will follow in their footsteps.

October 14, 2020, 08:39 AM

Apple announces newest iPhone 12 range, including 'mini' version & largest iPhone to date

The cheapest new iPhone will cost you starting from S$950.

October 14, 2020, 08:34 AM

4 teens, aged 12-16, allegedly assaulted & robbed elderly taxi driver at Sungei Tengah Road

The police received a report from a 64-year-old male taxi driver on Oct. 8 at around 11:35pm.

October 14, 2020, 01:57 AM

12 more cases discharged, no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Tonight's update.

October 14, 2020, 12:10 AM

S'pore & China agree Covid-19 a common challenge to be overcome together

Both countries reaffirm excellent ties as they mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

October 13, 2020, 11:56 PM

West Coast Town Council tells HDB resident not to hang pork belly outside kitchen window

Pork belly, begone.

October 13, 2020, 11:33 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo gets Covid-19

Even Ronaldo has Covid-19.

October 13, 2020, 10:53 PM

SPH registers first full-year loss of S$83.7 million in its 36-year history ever since its 1984 formation

Revenue ravaged by Covid-19.

October 13, 2020, 10:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.