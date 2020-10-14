S'pore man, 26 & girl, 17, arrested for allegedly scamming S$2,000 selling Pokémon cards on Carousell

A 26-year-old man and 17-year-old female teenager were arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams.

Selling Pokemon cards

According to an Oct. 13 police news release, several reports were made in October by victims who were allegedly cheated by a Carousell seller selling Pokemon cards at a discounted price.

After the payment was made, the seller became uncontactable.

The duo were arrested on Oct. 12.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo cheated more than 10 victims of more than S$2,000.

The man will be charged in court on Oct. 14 with cheating. He is liable for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Investigations against the teenager are still ongoing.

The police added in its press release:

"The Police take a serious view of persons who may be involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with, in accordance with the law. The Police would like to advise members of the public to be very careful when making online purchases"

Top image adapted from Wikipedia, Carousell, and Getty.