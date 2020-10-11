Back

PM Lee: New mental health task force to tackle Covid-19 pandemic's psychological impact

He noted that one in seven Singaporeans will suffer from a mental health condition at some point.

Matthias Ang | October 11, 2020, 02:04 PM

A new mental wellness task force has been established to tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said, in a message for the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s virtual event, "The Big Event For Mental Health" on Oct, 10, World Mental Health Day.

He noted that more people were facing stressful pressures as a result of the disruption that Covid-19 had brought to their lives and livelihoods.

PM Lee's comments echoed a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in June, which stated that it was taking into account the psychological impact of Covid-19, as part of a review on the ministry's mental health strategy.

At that time, MOH added that it was also studying ways to enhance mental health services for the support of new vulnerable groups that may emerge due to Covid-19.

National Care Hotline established

PM Lee further highlighted that a National Care Hotline has since been set up to provide psychological first aid and emotional support to the public.

According to MOH, the line had first been established in April 2020, and is manned by by volunteers comprising of trained psychologists, counsellors and social workers, among other professionals.

PM Lee: One in seven Singaporeans will suffer from a mental health condition

PM Lee further stated that one in seven Singaporeans will suffer from a mental condition at some point in their lives.

He elaborated:

"Ensuring access to quality mental healthcare for every citizen is therefore a major priority. We have strived to raise mental health literacy, promote early intervention, and improve mental health services."

He was echoed by Alvin Tan, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Trade and Industry (MTI) at a Facebook panel titled "Building Mental Resilience in a Digital World" on Oct. 10.

Tan said that "social media companies are an important stakeholder in safeguarding youths’ mental well-being", and added that the government was keen to work with social media companies and other organisations to do more.

Top photo from Ministry of Communications and Information.

