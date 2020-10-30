Play Line Friends merchandise haven opens in Funan mall with 2.8m-tall Sally

After months of delay due to Covid-19, the Play Line Friends store is ready to welcome fanatics.

The concept store, which is based on characters BT21 and Brown & Friends, features more than 1,000 home, office, and lifestyle merchandise.

This includes exclusive world tour products, as well as more than 150 new items.

Another highlight is the 2.8m-tall Sally statue, which should be popular with photo-takers.

While the space isn't small, fans should not expect it to measure up to Korea's outlet, which has two stories.

In comparison, the Funan store is apparently about half the size of a single floor.

Gifts and events

Spending above S$30/S$50 will get you a complimentary double-faced character fan and/or balloon.

You can also upload a TikTok of your time in the store for a chance to win prizes worth more than S$40. The contest runs till Nov. 1, 2020, and a total of 10 winners will be chosen.

Check out their site for more events, or to shop online.

The Play Line Friends store launched in Korea in Oct. 2019, and Singapore is its second Southeast Asian destination after the Philippines.

Top image by Bryan Cambo