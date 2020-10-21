Back

Pigeon eats fried chicken at Geylang economy rice stall, accused of 'cannibalism'

Bird eat bird world.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2020, 03:09 AM

Have you ever been so hungry you ate a fellow human being?

Count yourselves lucky that you haven't because two birds in Geylang were hungry enough to eat fried chicken -- an act that surely qualifies as cannibalism as it is officially a bird eat bird world.

Bird eat bird

The bizarre act of birds literally feeling peckish enough to feed on their own kind was put up on Facebook on Oct. 20 in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

The incident, according to the post's caption, took place on Oct. 19 at an economy rice food stall in one coffee shop near Geylang Lorong 14.

One bird, despite the variety of dishes on offer unattended, somehow chose to eat a fellow bird.

Person bewildered by the sight

The person who filmed the video, upon realising what was happening at the food stall as he was passing by, could be heard literally saying in Hokkien: "My willy! Eat such good food!"

It was clear from the video that as one bird was pecking on a tray of what appeared to be fried chicken while standing in the pile of fried bird carcasses, the other bird was doing a little celebratory dance on a plate, while on edge, and packing on another dish.

Birds undeterred

But the presence of an observer was clearly not enough to deter the birds.

Both of the pigeons paused their eating for a brief respite, fully aware enough to realise in a split second that there was a glass hoarding separating them from the passer-by with the camera.

As they instinctively paused for a second to consider their chances, both birds looked up to assess the odds of continuing with their meal unharmed, before doing just that:

The passer-by eventually shooed both birds away -- as they fluttered their wings in the usual frenzied way that pigeons do when flustered.

In a Covid-19 world, this scene is unlikely to go down well with people in Singapore.

