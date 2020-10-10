Multi-concept diner Picnic closing down at Wisma Atria after Oct. 25, 2020

Picnic is ceasing operations at Wisma Atria after Oct. 25, 2020.
The F&B establishment announced the new on their social media channels on Sep. 25.
The multi-dining concept, which houses brands like Omakase Burger, Supergreek, and Madefresh Pizza, has occupied the space for four years.
Omakase Burger and Supergreek, however, will be moving to a new location for their flagship stores in November.
Omakase Burger will remain nearby, a subsequent post from Picnic revealed.
The two brands currently share a pop-up outlet at Raffles City, while an Omakase Burger Express is also temporarily operating at Toa Payoh.
Picnic is known for their Marche style of ordering, where diners order the various cuisines at individual booths and make payment on their way out.
The price point ranges from S$15-S$25 during lunch time, and typically more than S$20 for dinner.
Top image via Picnic's website
