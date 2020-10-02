Back

Pet koi comforts fish partner after she undergoes surgery to remove tumour

<3

Mandy How | October 02, 2020, 04:38 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Pebbles is a 20-year-old koi.

Photo via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

The pet fish, unfortunately, had to undergo surgery to remove a large mass that was invading her fin.

Veterinarians from HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service sedated the koi, and kept her asleep by squirting sedative-treated water into her gills.

Photo via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

Photo via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

Photo via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

After the mass was removed, Pebbles received pain and antibiotic injections.

Photo via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

The mass will be sent for a biopsy, or an examination of the tissue to discover its cause.

But according to the United States-based veterinarians, Pebbles' partner, Chase, appeared to be "really upset" when she was away from the pond.

When Pebbles returned, Chase reportedly positioned himself right next to her, while her sedative was wearing off.

The vets managed to capture the two fish together:

Photo via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

Photo via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

Sweet.

Several online sites have indicated that koi fish are generally docile, sociable creatures that enjoy living in pairs or in groups.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here: 

Top image via HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service/Facebook

Korean sandwich chain Isaac Toast closes last S'pore outlet, looking for 'suitable location'

Still available via GrabFood.

October 02, 2020, 04:16 PM

Tiger Sugar S'pore launches KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

Available at all eight Tiger Sugar outlets islandwide.

October 02, 2020, 04:09 PM

2 men charged with cheating & forgery to get Covid-19 support grant & temporary relief fund

The financial aid serves to support Singaporeans affected by the economic impact of Covid-19.

October 02, 2020, 03:48 PM

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 2: 5 imported & 1 from community

Today's update.

October 02, 2020, 03:35 PM

S'pore gives 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, 1 million surgical masks & 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to Myanmar

Sharing is caring.

October 02, 2020, 03:30 PM

12 people charged for visiting Lazarus Island & breaching safe distancing measures, granted S$2,000 personal bond

They allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8.

October 02, 2020, 03:29 PM

WP not seeking further ballot to raise Parti Liyani case in Parliament, will await Ministerial Statement

The Ministerial Statement is set to be delivered in November.

October 02, 2020, 03:13 PM

IRAS: 444 employers denied almost S$10m in Jobs Support Scheme payouts due to abusive practices

Four employers have also been referred to the police for investigations.

October 02, 2020, 03:04 PM

WiFi was temporarily down for StarHub's business broadband customers in S'pore

Down.

October 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

S'pore celebs Allan Wu & Wong Lilin celebrate daughter's 16th birthday

Sweet 16.

October 02, 2020, 02:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.