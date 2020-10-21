Peacock attacks car in S'pore after seeing its own reflection, leaves scratches all over side

One irate peacock in Singapore recently met its match — its own reflection on the shiny surface of a parked car.

Angry at its reflection

A video shared to Facebook page Motorist Singapore showed the large bird inspecting the side of the car.

It then proceeds to flap its wings and scratch the car's surface with its claws, as if engaged in a duel.

The video appeared to have been filmed by a passer-by, who watched the entire scene of destruction unfold.

And here is the aftermath of the peacock's vicious attack.

This isn't the first time a peacock has waged war against a vehicle.

One at the Singapore Zoo was spotted pecking and scratching a taxi several years ago, going as far as to chase the vehicle down when the driver attempted to make a quick escape.

This phenomena has been spotted overseas as well.

There's a peacock problem in this #Surrey neighborhood! The birds catch themselves in the reflection of vehicles, and end up scratching the cars. Neighbours say they're also extremely loud. City officials say they're speaking with experts to determine next steps. pic.twitter.com/nTAOZr4vJ8 — Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) June 2, 2018

Peacocks are known to be aggressive and territorial birds. With their low intelligence, peacocks often believe their reflections are that of a competing rival, and will attack it to attempt to drive the "intruder" away.

Top photo from Motorist Singapore / FB