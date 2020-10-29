S'pore citizens & PRs must pay for staying at dedicated stay-home notice facilities from Jan. 2021

From Jan. 1, 2021, returning Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and and long-term pass holders (LTPHs) who left Singapore before March 27, 2020 will have to bear the costs of staying at dedicated stay-home notice facilities if they develop Covid-19 symptoms within 14 days of their arrival here.

The Ministry of Health announced on Oct. 27 that the Singapore government will no longer waive the costs of inpatient medical bills.

Most have returned

This is because the "vast majority" of Singapore citizens and PRs who last left Singapore within the past year have returned, the ministry said.

“They will be able to tap on regular healthcare financial arrangements for their inpatient medical bills – SCs and PRs may access government subsidies and MediShield Life/ Integrated Shield Plan to help pay for their bills, while LTPHs may tap on their usual financing arrangements, such as private insurance,” the ministry said.

Evolving measures

MOH added that Singapore’s border measures will evolve as the global Covid-19 situation changes.

“We will continue to monitor the global health situation closely and update our border measures in accordance with the public health risk assessment," said MOH.

“If the situation in a country/ region deteriorates, more stringent measures will be put in place to limit the risk of importation and prevent community transmission from imported cases.”

Meanwhile, all other incoming travellers have had to pay for these costs as part of their private expenses, subject to the applicable healthcare arrangements for their bills, MOH said.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via