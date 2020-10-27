Back

Parti Liyani seeking S$71,000 compensation from court instead of Liew family

An unusual move.

Belmont Lay | October 27, 2020, 06:31 PM

Domestic helper Parti Liyani is seeking about S$71,000 compensation from the court instead of her former employer, former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family.

This amount is the estimated losses she suffered.

She took to the High Court on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to seek compensation with her lawyer Anil Balchandani.

Balchandani told Justice Chan Seng Onn that he had originally planned to approach Liew and his family for compensation.

However, Parti's instructions were to go to the court instead for compensation as Liew had already resigned from his various positions with Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong and she did not want to add to his woes.

How S$71,000 compensation computed

The S$71,000 figure is computed based on Parti's salary losses of about S$41,000 for about four years between October 2016 and October 2020.

Her salary is about S$750 per month as a domestic helper with 20 years of experience.

The S$71,000 figure also included expenses for accommodation incurred by the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME).

This figure, however, exceeds the maximum sum of S$10,000 allowed for under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Balchandani told the judge there was "some amount of injustice that we wish the court to hear and to order compensation".

He also added that "the AGC could be a little wiser the next time round".

Problems with S$71,000 figure

In response, Justice Chan raised several issues with the S$71,000 figure.

He questioned if the accommodation costs can be claimed for if HOME housed Parti on a voluntary basis, and that the figure is more than the S$10,000 amount that is currently allowed for.

Justice Chan urged both sides to seek third-party mediation instead.

Balchandani and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) had tried negotiating on this matter but failed to come to an agreement, it was heard in court.

Further hearings would incur costs

Justice Chan also raised the point that the costs of a further hearing to hash out the arguments could last one to two days, and it would be hefty and paid for by the public.

Justice Chan said, according to CNA: "If we go through with this case, we have the hearing fixed for one day, two days, you know, the cost of this case is going to be far more than S$10,000."

Parti's allegations

Parti had alleged that Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Yanying and Tan Wee Hao showed a "lack of candour" in the way they cross-examined her.

She alleged the DPPs had also presented their position to the court in a manner that misled the court as a result of cross-examining her unfairly.

The issue stemmed from Parti being questioned about a DVD player she was accused of stealing from Liew's family.

The DVD player turned out to be faulty but had been presented as working fine by the prosecution.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon granted Parti permission a week ago for an investigation to be conducted into her complaint of misconduct by the DPPs.

If the DPPs are found guilty, the Chief Justice could make orders for sanctions such as censures, being struck off the roll and penalties of up to S$20,000.

