Halal burger joint in AMK Hub & City Square Mall has burgers from S$5.30, including prawn & portobello patties

If you're looking for an alternative to fast food restaurants, there's homegrown brand Ordinary Burgers.
Halal home-grown burgers
Ordinary Burgers has two outlets: One in Ang Mo Kio Hub and another at City Square Mall.
The newly halal-certified eatery is known for its variety of burgers that start from S$5.30.
Here's a quick look at their offerings:
Buttermilk chicken
Ordinary Burgers' buttermilk chicken burger consists of a deep-fried chicken patty drizzled with buttermilk sauce.
An a la carte burger costs S$5.90 while a meal inclusive of a drink and one side costs S$8.70.
Classic beef
The classic beef features a beef patty cooked medium-rare topped with a slice of cheese, tomato and lettuce.
An ala carte burger costs S$6.40 while a meal costs S$9.20.
Double beef
If one patty isn't enough, Ordinary Burgers also has a double beef burger.
An ala carte burger costs S$10.20 while a meal costs S$13.
Impossible burger
There are also vegetarian-friendly options like this Impossible burger.
An ala carte burger costs S$12.90 while a meal costs S$15.70.
Portobello burger
An ala carte burger costs S$7.50 while a meal costs S$10.30.
You can find their full menu here:
Address:
53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 569933
Opens from 11am to 10pm, daily
City Square Mall 180 Kitchener Rd #B1-K10/K11/K13 Singapore 208539
Opens from 10am to 10pm, daily
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from @egglizardeats and @barnsyums on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.