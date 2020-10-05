Orchard Road physical & virtual Christmas light-up to happen from Nov. 13, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021

With Christmas just 81 days away, the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) announced the Christmas light-up will be happening from Nov. 13, 2020.

The Orchard Road Christmas light-up will still go on despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's theme is "Love This Christmas", which is a reminder that no physical distance should stop anyone from showing love to those they care about.

Physical and virtual light-up

This year, the public can enjoy the light-up both physically and virtually.

For the first time ever, members of the public can "drive" along the 2.88-kilometre stretch from Tanglin Mall to Dhoby Ghaut in a virtual 360 tour accessible from Singapore and around the world.

The event which will be officiated by President Halimah Yaacob at ION Orchard can also be live-streamed via Community Chest's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Decorations will be put up along three major zones: Tanglin, Orchard, and Somerset.

This includes:

Decorative streetlights and baubles

Brightly-lit snowflakes intertwined with mistletoe and hollies in white, gold and blue

Christmas ornaments and white and gold baubles

Taking centre stage is a shimmering main arch adorned with gigantic blue ribbon and festooned with glittering reindeer and hollies at the Orchard-Paterson Road junction.

Here are some artist impressions of this year's Christmas light-up:

Main arch at the junction of Orchard Road and Scotts Road

Decorative web of intertwined hollies and mistletoes in various hues along Tanglin, Orchard and Somerset

Orchard Bideford Junction

Orchard Cairnhill Junction

Dedicated to frontliners

This year's theme of "Love This Christmas" is also dedicated to frontliners in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices.

There will be an initiative to recognise the contributions of frontline workers including health personnel, security guards, delivery staff and teachers, offering them promotions for shopping, dining and services.

More information will be available on the official "Christmas on a Great Street" microsite in November 2020.

Visitors can also nominate a frontline hero by sharing an inspiring story of resilience on the "Christmas on A Great Street" microsite and stand a chance to win prizes for themselves and their heroes.

From Nov. 13, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021

If you want to experience the light-up, "Love This Christmas" will run from Nov. 13, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.

The lights will be on from:

6.30pm to 12am from Sundays to Thursdays

6.30pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays

6.30pm to 6am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Top image from ORBA.