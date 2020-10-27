One Piece X Shu Uemura limited-edition makeup collection available in S'pore from Oct. 29

Shu Uemura has teamed up with popular Shounen manga One Piece to release a makeup collection.

Much like a pirate alliance you might come across in the near-1000 chapter epic, you probably won't know what to expect of this rather unusual pairing.

According to the Facebook post by Shu Uemara Singapore, the collection will be available from October 29.

However there will be a pre-launch at Tangs and Tang Online on October 21.

Here's what's available under the limited edition collection:

The eye palettes are for some reason named Grandline and The Thousand Sunny.

According to the description found in Tang's online store:

It's called Grandline as it is "inspired by the Grand Line ocean blue, where most of the search for ONE PIECE takes place."

On the other hand, the second palette is named The Thousand Sunny because it's "inspired by the brilliance of sunlight reflected on the ocean water with the yellow and red of the Thousand Sunny ship."

The Grand Line is a location in the One Piece World (made up of Paradise and The New World), while The Thousand Sunny is a ship, a successor to Going Merry.

Here are some of the other items available on the online store at Tangs.

The lip products come in both matte and lacquered textures, according to Moshi Moshi Nippon.

Image from Shu Uemura and Moshi Moshi Nippon