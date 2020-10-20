Back

Omakase Burger to open flagship outlet at Orchard Central with lowered prices in Nov. 2020

Very near the soon-defunct Picnic.

Fasiha Nazren | October 20, 2020, 05:48 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

On Oct. 19, Omakase Burger shared a post saying that they will be opening their flagship restaurant at Orchard Central.

New outlet opening in November

While an opening date has not been revealed, Omakase Burger will operate at its new premises in early November.

This news comes after it was announced that Picnic, which houses brands like Omakase Burger and Supergreek, is ceasing operations at Wisma Atria after Oct. 25.

In a report by 8days, Omakase Burger's owner Cheng Hsin-Yao said that the flagship store will offer two tiers of burgers: The standard Omakase burgers and "super premium" options.

To make it a family-friendly restaurant, the Orchard Central will feature a family area with comfortable booth seatings and will be giving out drawing packs to the younger diners.

Reduced prices

The flagship restaurant will also have the burgers at reduced prices.

While the current price for the classic burgers costs up to S$21 per meal, Cheng is looking to reduce the price to S$15 per classic meal and S$25 per premium meal.

View this post on Instagram

Oma-table and into ma stomach 👅💦 For those still WFH (like us) or has naggy and paranoid older folks who don’t let you go out (like us too), you can head to omakaseburger.com/ordernow to... order now 😋 #Dewikase

A post shared by DEWI TIARA (@dewitiara) on

The smashed burger eatery has at least four other dine-in concepts in Singapore, including Omakase Burger Express at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh which opened in earlier this year.

Where to go: Orchard Central 181 Orchard Road #04-23, Singapore 238896

When to go: Opening in early Nov. 2020.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Omakase Burger and Far East Malls.

Death row Chinese drug dealer apparently committed suicide after escaping Indonesia jail

Up to 291 personnel were deployed to hunt for him.

October 20, 2020, 05:23 PM

S$8.25 nett Wagyu Hamburg Steak at Raffles Place eatery with 50% off from Oct. 23-25, 2020

Each set features Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef.

October 20, 2020, 05:13 PM

Louis Vuitton unveils mahjong set made of engraved jade, reportedly costs S$108,000

High stakes game.

October 20, 2020, 05:11 PM

Here's an easy Japanese cheesecake recipe with just 5 ingredients, no professional baking equipment required

Post-circuit baker ideas.

October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

2 teens in search of hidden shrine in MacRitchie Reservoir end up lost for hours

The police informed Su's mother at 9:20pm that the boys were found.

October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

Grandparents brave long bus & plane journey across M'sia to reunite grandkids with family in S'pore

Riddled with challenges.

October 20, 2020, 04:36 PM

Vietnamese undergrad gets endorsement deals after people kept taking sneaky pics of her

She was frequently photographed by her own classmates when she was in school.

October 20, 2020, 04:25 PM

6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 20, 2 locally transmitted

This brings the total number to 57,921.

October 20, 2020, 03:29 PM

2 M'sian men escape death sentence in S'pore at Court of Appeal

Both man were convicted on drugs crimes.

October 20, 2020, 03:05 PM

US food tech company Eat Just to build largest plant protein production facility in S'pore

More plant-based food and more job opportunities. Wew.

October 20, 2020, 02:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.