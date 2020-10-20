Omakase Burger to open flagship outlet at Orchard Central with lowered prices in Nov. 2020

On Oct. 19, Omakase Burger shared a post saying that they will be opening their flagship restaurant at Orchard Central.

New outlet opening in November

While an opening date has not been revealed, Omakase Burger will operate at its new premises in early November.

This news comes after it was announced that Picnic, which houses brands like Omakase Burger and Supergreek, is ceasing operations at Wisma Atria after Oct. 25.

In a report by 8days, Omakase Burger's owner Cheng Hsin-Yao said that the flagship store will offer two tiers of burgers: The standard Omakase burgers and "super premium" options.

To make it a family-friendly restaurant, the Orchard Central will feature a family area with comfortable booth seatings and will be giving out drawing packs to the younger diners.

Reduced prices

The flagship restaurant will also have the burgers at reduced prices.

While the current price for the classic burgers costs up to S$21 per meal, Cheng is looking to reduce the price to S$15 per classic meal and S$25 per premium meal.

The smashed burger eatery has at least four other dine-in concepts in Singapore, including Omakase Burger Express at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh which opened in earlier this year.

Where to go: Orchard Central 181 Orchard Road #04-23, Singapore 238896

When to go: Opening in early Nov. 2020.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Omakase Burger and Far East Malls.