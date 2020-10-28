Old Chang Kee politely answers customer who asked if curry puff with green dot might be spoilt

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Hey have you ever seen a green dot on a curry puff?
One Old Chang Kee customer did, and felt compelled to put up a post discussing and theorising the discovery.
Here is the post:
"Bought these new launched “chicken mushroom pie” from VivoCity branch today. Got a shock to see these green little dots on the pie. Not sure what are them and if they are spoilt? I bought the same from Junction 8 yesterday, and they don’t have these greenish dots!"
Pictures to prove it as well.
A quick search on Google would have delivered the result fresh and piping hot.
Here's a succinct summary by Sumopocky:
Curry Puff without dot - Original
Curry Puff with red dot - Sardines
Curry Puff with green dot - Chicken & Mushroom
Old Chang Kee responds
Nevertheless, Old Chang Kee armed with a new media savvy, decided to answer the question real politely.
Others though gave equally compelling answers:
But this, of course, was debated.
