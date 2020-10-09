Back

All 9 Covid-19 imported cases were asymptomatic, 2 were crew members of a ship

There was only 1 dormitory case.

Sulaiman Daud | October 09, 2020, 11:28 PM

Earlier today (Oct. 9), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases.

There were no new cases in the community, and only one new case of a person residing in a dormitory.

The other nine were imported cases.

Seafarers

Two of the imported cases were crew members of a ship that arrived in Singapore from Malaysia on Sep. 23.

They remained on the ship until they were transferred to a quarantine facility. There, they were swabbed even though they were asymptomatic.

Another imported case is a permanent resident who travelled here from the Philippines. The rest were work pass, work permit or special pass holders with travel history in countries like the Philippines, Indonesia and Canada.

All the imported cases were asymptomatic.

You can see a summary of the cases below:

Screenshot from MOH.

More recoveries

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,675 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

37 cases remain in hospital, with 120 in community facilities.

Of the 37 cases in hospital, one person remains in the intensive care unit.

27 have died from complications related to the virus.

There were no new locations added to MOH's list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients during their infectious period.

If you want to check out the list of locations, here they are:

Screenshot from MOH.

Screenshot from MOH.

Top image by Katerina Ang via Twitter.

