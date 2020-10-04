Back

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Oct. 4

The total number of cases today is 57, 812.

Darryl Laiu | October 04, 2020, 10:03 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Oct. 4).

This brings the total number of cases to 57, 812.

Two community cases

There are two cases in the community today who are currently unlinked.

Case 57953 was detected under our enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

Case 57961 was detected as a result of our Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories, even though he is asymptomatic.

Six imported cases

There are also six imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the six imported cases, two are Singapore permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 22 and Sep. 23.

Another three cases are Work Pass/Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Netherlands and the Philippines on Sep. 22, and on Indonesia on Oct. 1.

The last case is a Dependent's Pass holder who arrived from Japan on Sep. 22.

13 more cases discharged

13 more cases of Covid-19 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,575 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 43 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, none of which is in the intensive care unit.

167 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today.

Here is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore/Facebook.

