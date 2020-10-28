Back

Anytime Fitness Jurong West & Our Tampines Hub visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

All new cases are imported.

Andrew Koay | October 28, 2020, 10:47 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 28.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,987.

All seven cases are imported cases.

 

Amongst the seven imported cases, one is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Belgium.

The rest are currently employed in Singapore.

They include five (Cases 58156, 58158, 58159, 58160, and 58161) who are work permit holders who arrived from Myanmar and the Philippines.

Another case (Case 58154) is a work pass holder who arrived from Switzerland.

They had all been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Four new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

New locations were added to the list on Oct. 28 including Anytime Fitness Jurong West, located at Nanyang Community Club (60 Jurong West Street 91), which was visited on:

  • Oct. 14, at 12:35pm to 2:20pm

  • Oct. 15 at 10:15pm to 12:25am

  • Oct. 16 at 3:10pm to 4:35pm

  • Oct. 18 at 9:25pm to 10:20pm

  • Oct. 19 at 3:30pm to 5:05pm

  • Oct. 20 at 4pm to 5:25pm

Other new locations visited by confirmed cases are:

  • Rumah Makan Minang at Our Tampines Hub (1 Tampines Walk), 5:50pm to 6:35pm on Oct. 17

  • Ice Cream Chefs (12 Jalan Kuras), 8:50pm to 9:45pm on Oct. 17

  • Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (65 Airport Boulevard), 7:05am to 7:55am on Oct. 22

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 28:

 

40 cases remain in hospitals

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,890 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 40 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

29 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

