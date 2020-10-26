Tampines area & Orchard Road among 14 new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Oct. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,973.

One locally-transmitted case

There is one locally-transmitted case today, residing in the dormitories.

The case was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

There are no new cases in the community.

Two imported cases

There are two imported cases.

Among the two imported cases, one (Case 58144) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from France and the other (Case 58145) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

14 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

14 new locations were added to the list on Oct. 26:

Tampines Mall, from 3pm to 3.40pm on Oct. 12,

McDonald's at Tampines Interchange, from 12.05pm to 1.35pm on Oct. 13,

Fu Lu Shou Complex, from 2.40pm to 3.45pm, on Oct. 13,

Kimly Zi Char at 742A Tampines Street 72, from 7.30pm to 8.45pm on Oct. 14,

Kopitiam at Our Tampines Hub, from 10.15am to 11.05am on Oct. 15,

Delifrance at Lot One Shoppers' Mall, from 12.55pm to 2pm on Oct. 16,

Blackball at Lot One Shoppers' Mall, from 3.20pm to 4.30pm on Oct. 16,

Wild Honey at Mandarin Gallery, from 5.35pm to 7.20pm on Oct. 16,

Don Don Donki at Orchard Central from 7.30pm to 8pm on Oct. 16,

Go Noodle House at [email protected], from 8.10pm to 9.40pm on Oct. 16,

EAT at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, from 10.05am to 10.55am, on Oct. 17,

Kallang Wave Mall, from 11.30am to 12.35pm, on Oct. 17,

Ramen Keisuke Tonkotsu King Four Seasons at 158 Rochor Road, from 5.45pm to 6.35pm, on Oct. 17,

ION Orchard, from 8.45pm to 9.40pm, on Oct. 17.

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 26:

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at the Safe Entry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

43 cases remain in hospitals

21 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,879 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 43 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

23 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

