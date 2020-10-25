Back

14 Covid-19 patients discharged on Oct. 25, no new community cases

There are a total of 57,970 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Julia Yeo | October 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Oct. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,970.

Two locally-transmitted cases

There are two locally-transmitted cases today, both whom reside in the dormitories. There are no new cases in the community.

One was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

RRT allows MOH to pick up cases early, including asymptomatic ones, in order to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission, by aggressively containing, tracing and isolating the close contacts.

The other was symptomatic, and tested for Covid-19 when he developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms.

Three imported cases

There are three imported cases.

Among the three imported cases, one (Case 58140) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from the UK, and another (Case 58142) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

The remaining case (Case 58143) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia. She was allowed entry into Singapore to visit her child who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There are no new locations reported by MOH today.

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 25:

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

51 remain in hospitals

14 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,858 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 51 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

33 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore's Facebook page

