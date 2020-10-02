Back

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 2: 5 imported & 1 from community

Today's update.

Matthias Ang | October 02, 2020, 03:35 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 10 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Oct. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,794.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one case in the community who is a Work Pass holder.

There are also five imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Victor He via Unsplash

S'pore gives 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, 1 million surgical masks & 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to Myanmar

Sharing is caring.

October 02, 2020, 03:30 PM

12 people charged for visiting Lazarus Island & breaching safe distancing measures, granted S$2,000 personal bond

They allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8.

October 02, 2020, 03:29 PM

WP not seeking further ballot to raise Parti Liyani case in Parliament, will await Ministerial Statement

The Ministerial Statement is set to be delivered in November.

October 02, 2020, 03:13 PM

IRAS: 444 employers denied almost S$10m in Jobs Support Scheme payouts due to abusive practices

Four employers have also been referred to the police for investigations.

October 02, 2020, 03:04 PM

WiFi was temporarily down for StarHub's business broadband customers in S'pore

Down.

October 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

S'pore celebs Allan Wu & Wong Lilin celebrate daughter's 16th birthday

Sweet 16.

October 02, 2020, 02:12 PM

Trump's physician says president will carry out duties 'without disruption'

Trump and First Lady doing well at this time.

October 02, 2020, 02:00 PM

Lim Chu Kang farms will be able to produce over 3 times more food after redevelopment starts in 2024

An environmental study will be conducted to assess the impacts on the surrounding nature sites.

October 02, 2020, 01:48 PM

Trump & First Lady get Covid-19

Breaking news.

October 02, 2020, 01:06 PM

Couple in their 30s buys 5-room [email protected] flat for S$1.08 million after viewing it once

The highest transaction recorded for 22nd to 25th floor units so far.

October 02, 2020, 12:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.