10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 2: 5 imported & 1 from community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 10 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Oct. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,794.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one case in the community who is a Work Pass holder.

There are also five imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Top photo by Victor He via Unsplash