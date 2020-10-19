4 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 19, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional four cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Oct. 19).
This brings the total number of cases to 57,915.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
There are four imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in October
Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:
Oct. 1: 21
Oct. 2: 10
Oct. 3: 6
Oct. 4: 12
Oct. 5: 7
Oct. 6: 11
Oct. 7: 10
Oct. 8: 9
Oct. 9: 10
Oct. 10: 7
Oct. 11: 10
Oct. 12: 4
Oct. 13: 4
Oct. 14: 5
Oct. 15: 3
Oct. 16: 9
Oct. 17: 3
Oct. 18: 7
Oct. 19: 4
