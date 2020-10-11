The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (Oct. 11), bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,876.

While there are no new cases in the community, there are three locally transmitted cases within the dormitories.

Here's a summary of the cases:

Seven imported cases

All of the seven imported cases had been placed on 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore.

They consist of:

Two Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Indonesia (Cases 58028 and 58029)

Three Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Malaysia and the Philippines (Cases 58022, 58024 and 58025)

Two Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from the Philippines and Saudi Arabia (Cases 58023 and 58030)

You can see a summary of the cases below:

No new location visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

There is no new location added to MOH's list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients during their infectious period.

Here is the list of public places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious:

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

44 remain in hospital

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,705 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

100 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

