Yishun mall eatery added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 19 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Oct. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,784.

MOH had announced earlier in the day that there were 21 new cases, but two cases were removed after further investigations found that they did not have Covid-19 infection.

New location visited multiple times by infectious case(s)

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There was a new location added to the list on Oct. 1: Ah Ye Kopi & Toast at Junction Nine (18 Yishun Avenue 9).

It was visited multiple times on Sep. 22, Sep. 23, and Sep. 24.

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 1:

Breakdown of new cases

Amongst the new cases today, 14 are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while five were symptomatic.

Of the new cases, 95 per cent are imported or linked to known cases or clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Cases residing in dormitories: 3

Of the three cases residing in dormitories, one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

He was tested during quarantine to determine his status.

The remaining two cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as MOH's biweekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced that it had moved 342 migrant workers in a dormitory block in [email protected] to a government quarantine facility to serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This came after a new Covid-19 case was detected in the dormitory on Sep. 28 through the Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

Imported cases: 15

Amongst the 15 imported cases, three (Cases 57914, 57926 and 57927) are Singaporeans and two (Cases 57920 and 57928) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from Indonesia on Sep. 19, and India on Sep. 17 and Sep. 19.

Three (Cases 57929, 57930 and 57931) are Work Pass/ Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from France on Sep. 20, the Philippines on Sep. 18, and India on Sep. 19.

Two (Cases 57912 and 57913) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived from India on Sep. 19.

Another case (Case 57921) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India on Sep. 28. He was allowed entry into Singapore as he was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

The remaining four (Cases 57922, 57923, 57924 and 57925) are Special Pass holders who are crew members of a ship.

They arrived in Singapore from Malaysia on Sep. 23 and had not disembarked from the ship.

They subsequently reported symptoms and were swabbed while on the ship, where they had remained until their test results came back positive for Covid-19.

They were then conveyed in ambulances to a hospital.

Cases outside of dormitories: 1

There is one new case in the community, who is linked to previous cases.

Case 57915 had been identified as a contact of previously confirmed cases, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. She was tested during quarantine to determine her status, even though she is asymptomatic.

Earlier in the day, MOH had reported three community cases. However, two cases were removed following investigation.

The initial test results for Cases 57918 and 57919 had been borderline-positive, and further tests confirmed that they do not have Covid-19 infection.

All necessary public health actions had been taken earlier and neither the cases nor their contacts had been exposed to risk of infection due to the initial classification, said MOH.

44 remain in hospitals

24 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,512 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

201 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

