21 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 1: 15 imported & 3 from community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 21 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Oct. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,786.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, all of whom are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

There are also 15 imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced that it had moved 342 migrant workers in a dormitory block in [email protected] to a government quarantine facility to serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This came after a new Covid-19 case was detected in the dormitory on Sep. 28 through the Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Oct. 1: 21

Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.