Back

21 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 1: 15 imported & 3 from community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | October 01, 2020, 03:46 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 21 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Oct. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,786.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, all of whom are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

There are also 15 imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced that it had moved 342 migrant workers in a dormitory block in [email protected] to a government quarantine facility to serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This came after a new Covid-19 case was detected in the dormitory on Sep. 28 through the Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Oct. 1: 21

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Haw Par Villa to be closed for 6 months from Oct. 2020 for upgrading works

The park has promised 'more quality content' once the upgrading is done.

October 01, 2020, 03:25 PM

New mall in Changi empty 9 months after being built, leaving residents desperate for a supermarket

Issues of convenience and time.

October 01, 2020, 02:54 PM

Jollibee S'pore now selling Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy

Fried chicken and nasi lemak is always a winning combo.

October 01, 2020, 01:54 PM

62 women, aged 21 to 51, arrested all over S'pore for suspected vice-related activities

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 01, 2020, 01:44 PM

M'sian rights group who sued Shanmugam has lawsuit thrown out by M'sian High Court

MHA said this shows that Lawyers for Liberty's allegations are baseless and completely untrue.

October 01, 2020, 12:44 PM

5,000 rabbits, hamsters, cats & dogs found dead in shipping packages in Henan, China

Adopt, don't shop.

October 01, 2020, 12:39 PM

Fann Wong & Christopher Lee dedicate mushy Instagram posts to each other even after 11 years of marriage

Kissy photos and emojis.

October 01, 2020, 12:27 PM

3 young men drenched in rain go out of their way to help woman with young son change burst tyre on SLE

She expressed gratitude for their kindness.

October 01, 2020, 12:14 PM

Founder Bak Kut Teh shuts Bugis outlet on Oct. 1, expansion in China a franchise

The expansion was planned a year ago.

October 01, 2020, 11:58 AM

Charges filed against 12 people who visited Lazarus island for breaching safe distancing measures

They will be charged in court on Friday (Oct. 2).

October 01, 2020, 11:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.