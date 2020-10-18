Back

NUS Tembusu College lecturer fired after complaints he had 'behaved inappropriately'

An internal investigation was carried out and Fernando’s conduct was found to have fallen short of the standards of professionalism that the University expects of a teaching staff.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 18, 2020, 09:46 PM

A lecturer from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been fired after the university received two complaints of inappropriate behaviour.

Jeremy Fernando is a non-residential teaching staff, and a fellow at Tembusu College.

Responding to queries from Mothership, an NUS spokesperson revealed that Fernando was dismissed after an internal investigation.

The investigation found that Fernando had "fallen short of the standards of professionalism that the University expects of a teaching staff".

NUS did not elaborate on exactly what the standards Fernando had fallen short of were. According to the spokesperson, this is due to staff matters being "internal and confidential".

Some posts on Facebook by NUS students and alumni called out what they perceived to be a lack of transparency in terms of publicly available details over Fernando's actions.

According to his website, he has been teaching at NUS since 2011.

Here is the statement by NUS:

“The University received two complaints alleging that Dr Jeremy Fernando had behaved inappropriately as a teaching staff. An internal investigation was carried out and Dr Fernando’s conduct was found to have fallen short of the standards of professionalism that the University expects of a teaching staff.

Based on the findings of the internal investigation, Dr Fernando, a non-residential teaching staff, was dismissed by the University. The University is providing support and assistance to those affected by this matter. As staff matters are internal and confidential, we are not able to provide further details.”

Images from NUS.

