Back

Plastic bags can be more eco-friendly than cotton & paper bags in S'pore: NTU study

However, reusable non-woven plastic bags are still the most sustainable.

Ashley Tan | October 14, 2020, 02:34 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A study carried out by scientists at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has found that single-use plastic bags are actually more eco-friendly than other types of single-use bags under certain contexts.

This is in the event that the other bags are used for only one time, and considering Singapore's waste management.

Reusable non-woven bags most sustainable

The team, led by Assistant Professor Grzegorz Lisak, Director of Residues & Resource Reclamation Centre at the Nanyang Environment and Water Institute (NEWRI), conducted a life cycle analysis of five types of bags.

Their aim was to evaluate the environmental impacts associated with each type's production, distribution, transportation, waste collection, treatment and end-of-life disposal.

The five types of bags are:

  • Single-use — HDPE bags (grocery store plastic bags for example), biodegradable plastic bags and kraft paper bags

  • Reusable — cotton bags, and polypropylene (PP) non-woven plastic bags

Polypropylene non-woven bags. Photo from IndiaMART

The team discovered that of the five types, reusable PP non-woven plastic bags are the most eco-friendly — but there's a catch.

This is only in the case that reusable plastic bags are reused more than 50 times.

Followed by single-use plastic bags

The next most environmentally friendly option is the single-use HDPE plastic bag.

In comparison to cotton and paper bags, the latter two have bigger environmental footprints as they contribute more to global warming.

They also negatively impact the environment more during their production as the processes consume large amounts of water and natural resources.

Paper bags are the most environmentally unfriendly of the five, the team found.

According to the team's scientific paper, the global warming potential for cotton, paper and biodegradable plastic bags are 81, 17 and 16 times higher than that of reusable plastic bags.

Meanwhile, the global warming potential of single-use plastic bags is 14 times higher than that of reusable plastic bags.

To offset the carbon emissions generated during the production of one single-use plastic bag, a reusable plastic bag would need to be reused four times.

Specific to city context

Nevertheless, the team stressed that the study model applied specifically to urban Singapore.

It might also be applicable in other cities such as Tokyo, Hong Kong and Dubai, where waste management facilities are similar to Singapore's end-of-life incineration facilities.

Lisak said:

"It is essential to evaluate the implications case by case for dealing with plastic waste. In a well-structured closed metropolitan waste management system with incineration treatment, using plastic bags may be the best option that is currently available, provided that there is no significant leakage of waste into the environment."

Ultimately, it is best to use reusable plastic bags "to the greatest extent possible", so as to reduce consumption of single-use plastic bags.

The team added that reprocessing single-use plastic bags could be a policy goal to work towards to reduce Singapore's environmental impact.

Related stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from NTU

Less than 0.3% of HDB resale transactions in 2020 crossed S$1 million mark: Desmond Lee

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that the government will continue to monitor the housing market closely to ensure that Singaporeans have access to affordable public housing.

October 14, 2020, 02:14 PM

Mandarin Oriental S'pore has 40% off rooms, includes breakfast & 3-course dinner

Good deal.

October 14, 2020, 02:13 PM

Electricity tariffs rise & fall in tandem with global fuel prices: Tan See Leng

He added that electricity tariffs still remain below the average since January 2018, despite the rise.

October 14, 2020, 01:31 PM

IKEA to buy back used furniture from customers in UK & Ireland

They give customers vouchers in exchange for their secondhand IKEA furniture.

October 14, 2020, 01:28 PM

S'pore economy: Third quarter slightly better than second quarter

Still a long way to go.

October 14, 2020, 12:33 PM

Woman, 37, arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers from Toa Payoh letterboxes

The vouchers are meant to help less well-off Singaporeans.

October 14, 2020, 12:08 PM

Ah Mah Homemade Cake selling Ondeh Ondeh Basque Burnt Cheesecake at 50% off from Oct. 16

The promotion will run until the end of Covid-19.

October 14, 2020, 11:50 AM

S'pore man, 26 & girl, 17, arrested for allegedly scamming S$2,000 selling Pokémon cards on Carousell

Police catch 'em all.

October 14, 2020, 11:49 AM

M'sia says it'll be first country to get Covid-19 vaccine from China

The country is pleased with the guarantee, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin said.

October 14, 2020, 11:16 AM

Japanese tendon chain with S$8.50 tempura bowl & S$2 Hokkaido soft serve opens at Orchard Central on Oct. 15

New place in town.

October 14, 2020, 10:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.