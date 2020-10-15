Back

Allow No-Confidence Motion debate against M'sia PM Muhyiddin, veteran MP urges M'sian Speaker

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, an influential UMNO member, has made public his letter to the Speaker.

Sulaiman Daud | October 15, 2020, 04:01 AM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, better known as Ku Li to Malaysians, has made public an exchange he had with the Speaker of Malaysia's Parliament.

In the evening of Oct. 15, the veteran UMNO Member of Parliament posted two letters on Facebook.

The first was a letter he wrote to the Speaker. The second was the reply from the Speaker.

Motion of no-confidence

The first letter, dated Sep. 25, called on Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to allow a Motion of No-Confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during the next sitting of Parliament.

Tengku Razaleigh asked the Speaker why the Motion of No-Confidence was not debated during the previous sittings of Parliament in July and August.

He said the motion should have been debated in Parliament to allow Muhyiddin's government to prove its legitimacy.

According to Malay Mail, Tengku Razaleigh cited Article 43 of the Federal Constitution, which states that a prime minister must have the confidence of Parliament in order to officially assume the post.

He also said there were no provisions in the Standing Orders that prevent the Motion from being debated, and added:

"Without the confidence of the Dewan Rakyat, the Prime Minister has no right to claim legitimacy and sidestepping the fact can be construed as a form of bad intention and falsehood towards the Constitution.

Therefore, all executions of governmental affairs must be based on the prerequisite that the Prime Minister has the support of the Dewan Rakyat."

Advisor to Petronas

Tengku Razaleigh also claimed that he was offered the post of advisor in Petronas, the government-owned oil and gas company.

He said:

"For your information, the prime minister has offered me the position of Petronas Advisor, which was once offered to the former prime minister, but I declined the offer."

He did not name the former prime minister in question.

He said he rejected the offer out of concern for an Article in the Federal Constitution that disqualifies an MP if he holds an "office of profit".

You can see the post below:

Government matters must take priority

In his reply, dated Sep. 29, the Speaker told Tengku Razaleigh that he has no objections for a Motion of No-Confidence to be tabled.

However, he said that he is abiding by Standing Order 15(1), which states that government business should take precedence over other motions during a Parliament sitting.

He also dismissed the claim that the Motion was not debated because it was placed toward the end of the Order Paper.

Instead, government matters had to be given priority.

The current Speaker was recently appointed on July 13, 2020 after Muhyiddin narrowly won a vote to remove the previous Speaker from his position.

Anwar's bid for PM

PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim announced on Sep. 23 that he had majority support in Parliament, two days before Tengku Razaleigh's letter.

Since then, he held an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's king to present his claim.

The king has also summoned politicians and party leaders to meet with him following Anwar's audience.

One of those who met with the king on the same day as Anwar was Tengku Razaleigh, according to Yahoo.

Related story:

Top image from Ku Li's Facebook page. Photo from 2018.

A S'porean earning S$3,000 monthly needs to work 14.4 days to afford new iPhone 12 Pro

Payment via Visa, Master, or selling kidney?

October 15, 2020, 01:58 AM

China says US poses 'huge security risk' to Asia

China calls for Asean countries to protect the peace of the South China Sea together.

October 15, 2020, 01:01 AM

Ong Ye Kung says sorry for 'rough & stressful' evening for MRT commuters

Passengers' safety is of topmost importance, he adds.

October 14, 2020, 11:54 PM

MRT breakdown: Private-hire car fare surges above S$20 just to get home

MRT's a crowd.

October 14, 2020, 11:27 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Transport workers doing their best to assist affected MRT passengers

All affected MRT lines have resumed operations by 10:40pm.

October 14, 2020, 11:01 PM

LTA to carry out full investigation into power fault affecting 3 MRT lines

North-South and East-West lines still down.

October 14, 2020, 10:15 PM

Jalan Besar eatery visited by confirmed Covid-19 case

This is the second day that no dormitory cases have been reported.

October 14, 2020, 10:05 PM

Woman apprehended by police at Novena Square after allegedly pouring soup on man's head & biting his hand

The woman was heard shouting at the police officers, accusing them of bullying her.

October 14, 2020, 09:27 PM

Power fault hits parts of East-West, North-South & Circle Lines for at least 2 hours on Oct. 14

Due to power fault.

October 14, 2020, 08:46 PM

IKEA Jurong starts recruitment drive, accepting resumes now

Full-time and part-time positions open.

October 14, 2020, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.