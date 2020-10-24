Over 200 allotment garden plots open for balloting in Yishun, West Coast, Aljunied & Punggol

Green fingers in Singapore, here's something to look forward to.

In his opening remarks of the Community Gardens Festival 2020, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced that there will be 1,000 more allotment garden plots made available islandwide by 2021.

This is part of the ministry's efforts to promote gardening as Singapore transforms into a City in Nature.

230 allotment plots open for application on Oct. 25, 2020

Of these 1,000 new allotment garden plots, 230 plots will be open for online application on Oct. 25, 2020.

They are located in parks in Aljunied, Punggol, West Coast and Yishun.

Park Number of available plots Aljunied Park 26 Punggol Waterway Park 100 West Coast Park 80 Yishun Neighbourhood Park 30

The application will open for two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, from 10am to 10pm.

Plots will be allocated through computerised balloting, and members of the public are encouraged to apply the gardening plots nearest to their residence.

Applicants will be informed of the outcome within three months from the closing date (Nov. 8).

Interested people can find the application form here.

1,000 allotment garden plots to be made available by 2021

Singapore will be doubling the number of allotment garden plots by 2021 with the addition of 1,000 new allotment garden plots.

These 1,000 new allotment plots will be located at the following 18 parks and gardens islandwide:

Aljunied Park Bedok Reservoir Park Bedok Town Park Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park Bukit Gombak Park Choa Chu Kang Park Clementi Woods Park East Coast Park Jurong Central Park Kallang Riverside Park Lower Seletar Reservoir Park One North Park Punggol Park Punggol Waterway Park Sengkang Riverside Park Tiong Bahru Park West Coast Park Yishun Neighbourhood Park

This brings the total number of allotment garden plots to over 2,000 plots in 23 parks and gardens in Singapore, according to NParks.

More resources to support gardeners in Singapore

Separately, Lee also announced the launch of new guidelines as part of NParks' efforts to grow the gardening movement in Singapore.

The new Allotment Garden Design Guidelines can help organisations such as Residents' Committee/Residents' Network and Town Councils to set up gardening spaces in the housing estates.

The guide shares key design principles required for allotment gardens and other information that will be helpful for the set-up and operations.

The Good Practices for Corridor Gardening Guide is a collection of tips to grow edible plants along corridors in responsible and successful manners.

Last but not least, the Horticulture Best Practices for Edible Gardening Guidelines will help gardeners to grow edible plants in a sustainable and hygienic manner.

More information about the allotment gardens can be found here.

Top photo via NParks Facebook