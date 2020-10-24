Back

Resident horrified after neighbour's soiled sanitary pad lands on kitchen window ledge

Eugh.

Tanya Ong | October 24, 2020, 07:33 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Facebook user Gail Siow-Sethi took to group Complaint Singapore to share a horrifying finding she had noticed at her window ledge.

Here it is:

Gail Siow-Sethi/FB

And just in case you completely missed it, here's a closer look:

Gail Siow-Sethi/FB

Gail Siow-Sethi/FB

Siow-Sethi also claimed that it was the "second time" that day this had happened.

The soiled sanitary pad had apparently been flung out of a kitchen window, landing on the ledge near the laundry poles where she had hung some "clean clothes" out to dry.

In the comments, she also said she subsequently wrote a "nasty note" and stuck posters regarding the incident outside the lift lobby.

It is unclear where exactly this took place.

In response to her post, however, some also shared their own experiences with high-rise littering.

Problem has happened in Singapore before

In 2019, Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah brought up the issue of persistent littering in her constituency despite the installation of surveillance cameras.

One of the topics she raised was the many incidents of litterbugs throwing sanitary pads out of high-rise buildings, something which she has been talking about since 2015.

Lee then suggested that DNA testing could be used to identify litterbugs who toss out their sanitary pads, reported CNA.

Top photo via Gail Siow-Sethi/FB.

First look at menu & prices for SIA's Restaurant A380 @Changi across all cabin classes

The suites menu, which costs S$642, features an eight-course meal.

October 24, 2020, 07:19 PM

4 hospitalised after red Audi & van collide along Woodlands Ave 12, 56-year-old van driver arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 24, 2020, 06:31 PM

Both Mahathir & Anwar oppose Muhyiddin's move towards state of emergency in M'sia

Meeting of minds.

October 24, 2020, 05:46 PM

20 M'sian families wave from yacht to loved ones gathered at Woodlands park

After being separated for 200 days.

October 24, 2020, 05:21 PM

1-year-old boy in Taiwan dies after babysitter suffocates him using her entire body

The babysitter has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

October 24, 2020, 04:28 PM

14 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 24, 3 are locally-transmitted

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

October 24, 2020, 03:35 PM

S'pore taxi driver returns passenger's Hermes shopping bag, receives S$100 red packet as thanks

A good deed.

October 24, 2020, 03:30 PM

Babies swallowing millions of microplastic particles per day due to heat sterilisation & washing of bottles: Research

Not good news.

October 24, 2020, 03:29 PM

There are 3 possible outcomes for US election day. 1 could be a repeat of the 2000 election.

A Trump win, a Biden win, or a return to 2000.

October 24, 2020, 03:09 PM

S'pore's last street barber, 75, still offers S$6 haircuts & shaves in Bugis

Stories of Us: Tan Boon Kee has never thought of moving elsewhere in the 20 years he has been plying his trade in the narrow alleyway.

October 24, 2020, 02:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.