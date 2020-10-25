National Museum of S'pore to have Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition soon

Doraemon fans in Singapore, here's something to look forward to.

The National Museum of Singapore will soon be staging an exhibition titled Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures.

Doraemon exhibition at National Museum

If you have been out and about recently, you might have noticed various Doraemon figurines placed outside the museum over the weekend:

According to the National Heritage Board's website, the exhibition will run from Oct. 31 to Dec. 27, 2020.

Visitors can visit between 10am and 7pm, the last admission is at 6:30pm.

The webpage on the Doraemon exhibition was accessible as of Oct. 24, but it has however been taken down.

We will update this article if there are changes in the exhibition details.

Top photos by David Chin