National Museum of S'pore to have Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition soon

Doraemon fans in Singapore, here's something to look forward to.
The National Museum of Singapore will soon be staging an exhibition titled Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures.
Doraemon exhibition at National Museum
If you have been out and about recently, you might have noticed various Doraemon figurines placed outside the museum over the weekend:
According to the National Heritage Board's website, the exhibition will run from Oct. 31 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Visitors can visit between 10am and 7pm, the last admission is at 6:30pm.
