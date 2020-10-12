Nasty Cookie opens flagship outlet at Kaki Bukit with Instagram-worthy cafe serving drinks like nutella latte

Gourmet cookie shop Nasty Cookie is opening its second outlet in Kaki Bukit.

For the uninitiated, Nasty Cookie is a cookie shop that specialises in stuffed cookies.

Some of their offerings include OH! Smores (S$5.50):

As well as Matcha Mania (S$5.50) and Biscoff Cookie (S$4.90):

Flagship concept store

Called the Nasty Factory, the cookie shop's flagship concept store houses its central kitchen, office, as well as its own retail cafe space.

Here's what the Tiffany blue-themed cafe looks like:

New offerings

At the cafe, customers can indulge in new offerings such as the Birthday Cake Cookie (S$5.50).

This new cookie will be available online and at all outlets on Oct. 17.

The Nasty Factory will also serve beverages that are exclusive to the new cafe.

This includes the Latte Series:

Biscoff Latte (S$5.50)

Nutella Latte (S$5.50)

Cold Brew Latte (S$5.50)

One can get any three bottles for S$15.

They also serve hot chocolate (S$4), iced chocolate (S$4.50) as well as a range of coffee and tea from S$3.50.

Merchandise available

Apart from cookies and drinks, the flagship concept store also has exclusive merchandise.

This includes a tumbler (S$21.90).

As well as socks (S$5).

And a tote bag (S$19.90).

Officially opens on Oct. 15

The Nasty Factory will officially open on Oct. 15.

On Oct. 17, Nasty Cookie will also offer a 50 per cent discount on all cookies to celebrate its second year.

This offer is limited to six cookies per customer.

Where to go: 1 Kaki Bukit View, Techview, #01-02 Singapore 415941

When to go: 8:30am to 8:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, 1pm to 8:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @nastycookiee on Instagram.