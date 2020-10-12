Nasty Cookie opens flagship outlet at Kaki Bukit with Instagram-worthy cafe serving drinks like nutella latte

Gourmet cookie shop Nasty Cookie is opening its second outlet in Kaki Bukit.
View this post on Instagram
Presenting 𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐘 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘, our flagship concept store! This is not just a cafe, but also a place where our new creations happen. Officially opening this Thursday, 15th October. TAG ALL YOUR EAST FRIENDS! 𝟷 𝙺𝚊𝚔𝚒 𝙱𝚞𝚔𝚒𝚝 𝚅𝚒𝚎𝚠 #𝟶𝟷-𝟶𝟸 𝚂𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚊𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝟺𝟷𝟻𝟿𝟺𝟷 ( 𝙺𝚊𝚔𝚒 𝙱𝚞𝚔𝚒𝚝 𝙼𝚁𝚃 𝙴𝚡𝚒𝚝 𝙰) 𝚆𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚢𝚜: 𝟾.𝟹𝟶𝙰𝙼-𝟾.𝟹𝟶𝙿𝙼 𝚆𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜: 𝟷.𝟶𝟶𝙿𝙼-𝟾.𝟹𝟶𝙿𝙼
For the uninitiated, Nasty Cookie is a cookie shop that specialises in stuffed cookies.
Some of their offerings include OH! Smores (S$5.50):
As well as Matcha Mania (S$5.50) and Biscoff Cookie (S$4.90):
View this post on Instagram
📍Nasty Cookie, Funan Finally got to try these cookies after a long time! This is hands down one of the best cookies I've ever had in my life!!! They have a range of flavors including matcha, biscoff, classic chocolate chip, red velvet, kinder bueno, dark chocolate, and the all new milo. I had the matcha and biscoff, and both are amazing 🤤. Just look at how fudgy it is, gooey cookie dough flowing from the center. A good cookie for me should have a crisp exterior and a fudgy interior - many shops only get one of this right, but Nasty Cookie nailed both aspects. Flavorwise, the matcha is strong and distinct, contributing to the depth of flavor. Pockets of dark chocolate filled the biscoff cookie, which balances the overall sweetness. In both cookies, you can taste the quality of the ingredients with every bite. If you're a fan of soft, fudgy cookies, Nasty Cookie is definitely the way to go! Although it is more on the pricier side, these cookies are very worth the price and calories! 🍪🍪🍪 #sgfood #sgfoodblogger #sgfoodie #sgfoodguide #foodporn #foodgasm #foodphotography #foodstagram #foodcoma #foodiesofinstagram #foodstagram #foodie #cookies #chocolatechipcookies #baking #matcha #sweettooth #dessert #chocolate #biscoff #darkchocolate #sgbakery #supportlocalsg #popcorn #whitechocolate #levaincookies
Flagship concept store
Called the Nasty Factory, the cookie shop's flagship concept store houses its central kitchen, office, as well as its own retail cafe space.
Here's what the Tiffany blue-themed cafe looks like:
New offerings
At the cafe, customers can indulge in new offerings such as the Birthday Cake Cookie (S$5.50).
This new cookie will be available online and at all outlets on Oct. 17.
The Nasty Factory will also serve beverages that are exclusive to the new cafe.
This includes the Latte Series:
- Biscoff Latte (S$5.50)
- Nutella Latte (S$5.50)
- Cold Brew Latte (S$5.50)
One can get any three bottles for S$15.
They also serve hot chocolate (S$4), iced chocolate (S$4.50) as well as a range of coffee and tea from S$3.50.
Merchandise available
Apart from cookies and drinks, the flagship concept store also has exclusive merchandise.
This includes a tumbler (S$21.90).
As well as socks (S$5).
And a tote bag (S$19.90).
Officially opens on Oct. 15
The Nasty Factory will officially open on Oct. 15.
On Oct. 17, Nasty Cookie will also offer a 50 per cent discount on all cookies to celebrate its second year.
This offer is limited to six cookies per customer.
Where to go: 1 Kaki Bukit View, Techview, #01-02 Singapore 415941
When to go: 8:30am to 8:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, 1pm to 8:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from @nastycookiee on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.