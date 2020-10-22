Locals in Japan create edible paper bags to protect Nara deer from ingesting plastic

Well-known to most tourists visiting Nara prefecture in Japan, it is home to over 1,000 sika deers that are mainly found in the city's park.

While the government recognises the deer as a national natural treasure, they have been facing a fatal problem: death by ingesting plastic waste.

Locals have developed an edible solution for the deers

To save the deers, a few human residents in Nara have come together to produce edible deer paper, called "shika gami".

According to The Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan's national newspapers, the invention was the brainchild of Hidetoshi Matsukawa.

The 43-year-old cosmetics wholesaler was inspired to make the edible material after hearing about deer that died after ingesting rubbish.

He later found out that on one incident a large amount of plastic was found in a deer's stomach.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that Matsukawa would like for the deer to be treated with respect and that the economy of Nara Prefecture can be protected if the deer are protected.

Over the last few years, a number of deer deaths were attributed to the deer ingesting rubbish and plastic bags in the city's park.

According to Kyodo News, the paper bags are made using recycled milk cartons and rice bran.

With the help of two other locals he knew, a businessman in the paper business, Takashi Nakamura, and the head of the print and design firm, Kiyoshi Ogawa, it took a year to make the edible paper product that would be crafted into bags.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, the deer paper has been tested in a lab and has been found to be safe for humans.

Trial underway for the paper bags

Currently, a few businesses in Nara city are using these edible bags made with deer paper, such as the Nara City Tourism Association and a souvenir store near Todaiji, a local temple, as part of a trial, reported the national newspaper.

One limitation that businesses face is the price of the edible bags.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that a regular plastic bags costs a few cents, while a deer-friendly bag costs about 100 yen (S$1.30).

With regard to cost, Matsukawa highlighted that the cost of the special paper bags can be decreased as the production of the material increases.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via 奈良しかできない鹿と環境を守るプロジェクト/FB