Back

Unlicensed street flower sellers at Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery no longer allowed to operate

Authorities had taken action against them in August.

Syahindah Ishak | October 12, 2020, 06:38 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Street flower sellers can no longer be found at Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery in Singapore.

According to Berita Mediacorp, authorities took action against them in August 2020.

A man who works in a funeral service provider told Berita Mediacorp that he saw enforcement officers placing the flowers in a plastic bag before leaving the area.

Unlicensed and did not receive consent from NEA

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that it had "conducted checks and taken enforcement actions" against the illegal street hawkers.

The street hawkers were unlicensed and did not receive consent from the National Environmental Agency (NEA), the agency that manages the cemetery.

"One of the criteria for a street hawking licence is that consent must be given by the agency managing the area," said SFA. It added that unlicensed hawking posed a risk to public health and hygiene, and affected the livelihood of licensed hawkers.

Visitors can instead purchase flowers from flower sellers located at the amenities block of the cemetery.

Street hawking "not a permanent solution"

SFA added that street hawking is "not a permanent solution" for anyone trying to make a living.

It encouraged hawkers to adopt more sustainable options, such as picking up new skills through the various government-funded training programmes and seeking employment, or operating from a proper stall in a hawker centre or other retail premises.

Street hawkers with financial difficulties can also approach their nearest Social Service Office (go.gov.sg/locate-sso), or call the ComCare Call hotline 1800-222-0000 for assistance."

Punishments

Those found illegally hawking may have their goods seized and fined S$300, S$400 and S$500 for the first, second and third offences respectively.

Upon the fourth and subsequent offences, they can be prosecuted in court.

Licenses under Singapore's Street Hawker Scheme are inexpensive and remain at S$120 a year or S$10 a month.

Difficulties obtaining a license

Several street flower sellers who were affected by SFA's enforcement checks told Berita Mediacorp that they weren't sure how to obtain a license.

Those who did, however, faced many difficulties as the cemetery road where they sell their flowers is "not listed anywhere".

One of them said, as reported by Berita Mediacorp:

"I've asked the authorities, 'If I can't sell along that road, can I sell from a lorry?' I didn't receive any answers."

A few of them had also sought help from their members of parliament (MPs), but were not successful.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Google StreetView.

33 months jail for S'pore man, 66, who killed mentally ill daughter due to depression, caregiver stress

The man and his wife were almost driven to suicide by their daughter.

October 12, 2020, 06:30 PM

21 months' jail for S'porean lawyer, 42, for possessing & consuming meth

He was caught in March 2018.

October 12, 2020, 06:18 PM

Private lab in S'pore accidentally disposes of 233 Covid-19 swab samples due to SOP lapse

MOH is currently investigating the incident.

October 12, 2020, 05:51 PM

Woman, 64, hit by SBS Transit bus while crossing street outside Toa Payoh interchange

The bus captain has been suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

October 12, 2020, 05:19 PM

Nasty Cookie opens flagship outlet at Kaki Bukit with Instagram-worthy cafe serving drinks like nutella latte

Pretty.

October 12, 2020, 05:01 PM

Johor Chief Minister proposing opening borders with S'pore as taxes have fallen

Hard times.

October 12, 2020, 04:26 PM

China no desire to fight for global leadership, only cares about its own affairs: Foreign minister

Wang said China seeks peaceful development and a "win-win" with other countries.

October 12, 2020, 04:00 PM

4 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 12, 1 in community

Today's update.

October 12, 2020, 03:48 PM

Sanrio collaborates with S'pore label for bag & cardholder collection

Featuring My Melody, Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll.

October 12, 2020, 03:44 PM

Korean Bakery Korfe selling Injeolmi Red Bean, Matcha & Nutella Cookie Bun for S$2

They are being sold at a promotional price of S$2 each until further notice.

October 12, 2020, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.