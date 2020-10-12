Unlicensed street flower sellers at Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery no longer allowed to operate

Street flower sellers can no longer be found at Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery in Singapore.

According to Berita Mediacorp, authorities took action against them in August 2020.

A man who works in a funeral service provider told Berita Mediacorp that he saw enforcement officers placing the flowers in a plastic bag before leaving the area.

Unlicensed and did not receive consent from NEA

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that it had "conducted checks and taken enforcement actions" against the illegal street hawkers.

The street hawkers were unlicensed and did not receive consent from the National Environmental Agency (NEA), the agency that manages the cemetery.

"One of the criteria for a street hawking licence is that consent must be given by the agency managing the area," said SFA. It added that unlicensed hawking posed a risk to public health and hygiene, and affected the livelihood of licensed hawkers.

Visitors can instead purchase flowers from flower sellers located at the amenities block of the cemetery.

Street hawking "not a permanent solution"

SFA added that street hawking is "not a permanent solution" for anyone trying to make a living.

It encouraged hawkers to adopt more sustainable options, such as picking up new skills through the various government-funded training programmes and seeking employment, or operating from a proper stall in a hawker centre or other retail premises.

Street hawkers with financial difficulties can also approach their nearest Social Service Office (go.gov.sg/locate-sso), or call the ComCare Call hotline 1800-222-0000 for assistance."

Punishments

Those found illegally hawking may have their goods seized and fined S$300, S$400 and S$500 for the first, second and third offences respectively.

Upon the fourth and subsequent offences, they can be prosecuted in court.

Licenses under Singapore's Street Hawker Scheme are inexpensive and remain at S$120 a year or S$10 a month.

Difficulties obtaining a license

Several street flower sellers who were affected by SFA's enforcement checks told Berita Mediacorp that they weren't sure how to obtain a license.

Those who did, however, faced many difficulties as the cemetery road where they sell their flowers is "not listed anywhere".

One of them said, as reported by Berita Mediacorp:

"I've asked the authorities, 'If I can't sell along that road, can I sell from a lorry?' I didn't receive any answers."

A few of them had also sought help from their members of parliament (MPs), but were not successful.

Top image from Google StreetView.