Back

M'sia PM Muhyiddin to seek emergency powers to deal with Covid-19 outbreak: M'sian media

A special cabinet meeting was held earlier in the morning of Oct. 23.

Sulaiman Daud | October 23, 2020, 05:10 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Malaysian media outlets, citing unnamed sources, have reported that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is seeking special emergency powers to deal with the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

The Star reported that Muhyiddin has sought an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's king, at 5pm on Oct. 23.

Earlier in the day, Malay Mail reported that Muhyiddin chaired a special meeting with several Cabinet Ministers and the Chief of the Defence Force present.

Dewan Rakyat to dissolve?

The audience with the king is meant to communicate the Cabinet's decision to dissolve the Dewan Rakyat, Malaysia's parliament, and suspend political activities.

The Star, quoting an unnamed source, said that this move would prevent the need to hold by-elections at a time when Covid-19 cases in Malaysia are spiking.

"We can't risk having a by-election now. It will be irresponsible to put the lives of EC officials and voters at risk now with the pandemic raging in Sabah."

The country's Election Commission had scheduled a by-election on Dec. 5 for the seat of Batu Sapi in Sabah following the death of its Member of Parliament Liew Vui Keong.

However, the recent Sabah state election has been linked to the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Budget 2021

The Straits Times (ST) cited an unnamed source who said that the emergency will not involve "curfews" and "military presence" after the 1969 race riots.

"Instead, normal life under the Movement Control Order (MCO) will continue, without politics getting in the way of dealing with a health crisis," said ST's source.

ST also mentioned the possibility that Muhyiddin's government might fall if he did not receive enough support for Malaysia's Budget 2021, to be tabled in parliament on Nov. 6, and was unable to approve government spending.

It is unclear whether his PKR rival, Anwar Ibrahim, would be able to command a majority and form a government to replace Muhyiddin's if that occurred.

Muhyiddin's emergency powers would allow the executive branch to approve expenditures necessary for public security while parliament is suspended.

Top image from Muhyiddin Yassin's Facebook page.

Second & final Trump-Biden debate less chaotic & more boring

Both candidates did not offer much insight into their foreign policy plans.

October 23, 2020, 04:45 PM

Newly-opened Yishun store selling Nutella Tutu Kueh & Matcha Muah Chee from S$2.50

Drool.

October 23, 2020, 04:27 PM

PSP says Straits Times report that it opposes minimum wage is untrue & a 'misleading interpretation'

The PSP is in favour of a fair minimum living wage.

October 23, 2020, 04:21 PM

Golfer tests positive for Covid-19 in Japan after visiting SICC on 7 different days

The club said that close contacts would have been notified by the authorities.

October 23, 2020, 04:09 PM

10 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Oct. 23, all imported

As of 12pm.

October 23, 2020, 03:43 PM

Westgate's new supermarket has Ippudo ramen kits, sake bar & in-store F&B shops like Windowsill Pies & Beverly Hills Cheesecake

Food galore.

October 23, 2020, 02:35 PM

Muji café at Jewel Changi Airport closing on Oct. 25, 2020

The retail store is not affected.

October 23, 2020, 02:09 PM

AWARE questions why NUS lodged police report against ex-lecturer when students did not want to

The NGO explained that there are many reasons for why assault survivors may opt not to file police reports

October 23, 2020, 01:23 PM

Essential business & official travel between S'pore & Germany to resume

This is Singapore's first RGL agreement with a country outside of Asia.

October 23, 2020, 01:20 PM

Los Amigos in Boat Quay made to shut again for flouting Covid-19 safe management measures

20 days this time.

October 23, 2020, 01:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.