Couple working in S'pore had M'sia house broken into & ransacked, burglars allegedly stayed for days

A Malaysian couple has had their house allegedly broken into and robbed while they were working in Singapore.

A friend of the woman's sister, Eva Tan, uploaded a live video of the house, located at Taman Molek, Johor Bahru, to explain the situation.

Tan said that the house had been broken into and ransacked, with the video revealing the inside of the house to be a complete mess.

Tan added that the locks had been smashed, and the gate forced open.

She also claimed that the burglars had left a place in a mess after staying in the house for several days. According to her, the burglars took drugs, left food all over, and also urinated and defecated on the floor.

The couple only came to know about this after photos of their house and car was shared online.

In a bid to look for the homeowner, a person claiming to be their neighbour took to social media saying that the house had been broken into twice.

The neighbour also said that a police report had been lodged.

In Tan's live video, she said the burglars had apparently taken their car keys from inside the unit, before stealing their car, a Proton Satria.

She urged everyone to look out for the stolen car with the licence plate.

Top photo via Tan Chew Xiang/FB.