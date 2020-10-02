1-for-1 beers on tap at Morganfield's S'pore for whole of Oct. 2020, valid entire day

American restaurant Morganfield's is having a one-for-one deal for their beers on tap.
This promotion is valid the entire day, for the whole of October.
Note that it is only applicable for dine-in, and that the lower-priced item will be the free item.
It is not applicable with other promotions or discounts, either.
Here are the beers available, and their prices:
View this post on Instagram
TGIF! 🎉 Enjoy the little things in life! Grab your beer buddy and cheers to the weekend with 1 for 1 beers at all Morganfield's outlet from now till end of October! Don't miss out on this promotion and make your reservations now at www.morganfields.com.sg! #Morganfields #MorganfieldsSingapore #Singapore #sgrestaurant #burpple #whati8today #foodstagram #foodgasm #instafoodsg #sgfoodporn #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgig #sgfooddiary #sgeats #hungrygowhere #ribs #bbq #bbqribs #spareribs #babybackribs #babyback #bourbon #bacon #celebrate #happiness #friends #family #beers #TGIF
If you'd like some food with your beer, Morganfield's specialises in ribs, but also serves chicken, steak, and appetisers like Pork Belly Burnt Ends (S$12.90) and Parmesan Truffle Fries (S$9.90).
View this post on Instagram
#allieinSingapore 😍😍😍 Mesti harus wajib pesen ini!!! Luarnya crispy tapi tengahnya empuk dan juicy.. sausnya juga enak. #allieChoice Crispy Golden Pork SGD 13.9 Kayanya sih belum ++ GST dan Service Charge 🌟 #CrispyPork #pork #porkbelly 📍 #Morganfields #OrchardCentral 📷 #iPhoneXR #allieandpork #alliejournal #alliefoodie #michelleoeytrip #singaporefood #sgfood #sgfoodies #instafood #foodgasm #foodstagram #exploreSingapore #visitSingapore #exploresg #singaporeinsider
View this post on Instagram
[New] Pork Belly Satay Skewers and Satay Baby Back Ribs // Morganfield’s In ❤️ with @morganfieldssingapore ‘s new locally-inspired Satay Baby Back Ribs and Pork Belly Satay Skewers - my mum loves it too! Remember to pair these satay delights with their Singaporean craft beers rewlander. You can choose from Hope Summer Ale or Love Wild IPA and cheers to Singapore! This special creation in celebration of National Day is available all the way till 30th of August. #PorkRibs #Satay #Local #PorkBelly #LocalFood #NDP2020 #SingaporeNationalDay
View this post on Instagram
Yay!! Finally it’s weekend !🥳 Morganfield’s is an well known place for pork ribs, beside of ribs, their burger are nice too!😋 Check out this Smokehouse Bacon Cheeseburger come with Medium well tender and juicy beef patty grilled and glazed with Hicktory BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, caramelised onions & crispy pork bacon. 😍 📍181 Orchard Road Orchard Central 11-03/04 Singapore 238896 📍1 Harbourfront Walk 01-51A VivoCity Singapore 098585 📍3 Temasek Boulevard 01-645/646 Suntec City Singapore 038983 📍1 Vista Exchange Green 02-23 The Star Vista Singapore 138617 #foodporn #sgeats #eatsg #sgeat #foodphotography #sgfoodie #sgfoodporn #sgfoodies #whati8today #foodiesg #foodgasm #igfood #singapore #asianfoodporn #foodgram #sgfooddiary #hungrygowhere #singaporefood #singaporefoodie #sgfoodtrend #新加坡 #新加坡美食 #吃貨 #相機食先 #美食日记 #吃貨人生 #食好西 #eatoutsg #burgersandfries #beefburger
The restaurant has four outlets in Singapore: Orchard Central, The Star Vistsa, Suntec City, and VivoCity.
You can make dining reservations here.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via MorganField's Instagram page
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.