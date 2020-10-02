1-for-1 beers on tap at Morganfield's S'pore for whole of Oct. 2020, valid entire day

American restaurant Morganfield's is having a one-for-one deal for their beers on tap.

This promotion is valid the entire day, for the whole of October.

Note that it is only applicable for dine-in, and that the lower-priced item will be the free item.

It is not applicable with other promotions or discounts, either.

Here are the beers available, and their prices:

If you'd like some food with your beer, Morganfield's specialises in ribs, but also serves chicken, steak, and appetisers like Pork Belly Burnt Ends (S$12.90) and Parmesan Truffle Fries (S$9.90).

The restaurant has four outlets in Singapore: Orchard Central, The Star Vistsa, Suntec City, and VivoCity.

You can make dining reservations here.

Top image via MorganField's Instagram page