1-for-1 beers on tap at Morganfield's S'pore for whole of Oct. 2020, valid entire day

If you don't have a friend, you can drink more beer.

Mandy How | October 02, 2020, 06:30 PM

American restaurant Morganfield's is having a one-for-one deal for their beers on tap.

Image via Morganfield's

This promotion is valid the entire day, for the whole of October.

Note that it is only applicable for dine-in, and that the lower-priced item will be the free item.

It is not applicable with other promotions or discounts, either.

Here are the beers available, and their prices:

Image via Morganfield's

If you'd like some food with your beer, Morganfield's specialises in ribs, but also serves chicken, steak, and appetisers like Pork Belly Burnt Ends (S$12.90) and Parmesan Truffle Fries (S$9.90).

#allieinSingapore ⁣😍😍😍⁣ ⁣ Mesti harus wajib pesen ini!!! Luarnya crispy tapi tengahnya empuk dan juicy.. sausnya juga enak.⁣ #allieChoice ⁣⁣ Crispy Golden Pork SGD 13.9⁣ Kayanya sih belum ++ GST dan Service Charge

[New] Pork Belly Satay Skewers and Satay Baby Back Ribs // Morganfield's In ❤️ with @morganfieldssingapore 's new locally-inspired Satay Baby Back Ribs and Pork Belly Satay Skewers - my mum loves it too! Remember to pair these satay delights with their Singaporean craft beers rewlander. You can choose from Hope Summer Ale or Love Wild IPA and cheers to Singapore! This special creation in celebration of National Day is available all the way till 30th of August.

Yay!! Finally it's weekend !🥳⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Morganfield's is an well known place for pork ribs, beside of ribs, their burger are nice too!😋⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Check out this Smokehouse Bacon Cheeseburger come with Medium well tender and juicy beef patty grilled and glazed with Hicktory BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, caramelised onions & crispy pork bacon. 😍⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📍181 Orchard Road⁣⁣ Orchard Central 11-03/04⁣⁣ Singapore 238896⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📍1 Harbourfront Walk⁣⁣ 01-51A VivoCity⁣⁣ Singapore 098585⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📍3 Temasek Boulevard⁣⁣ 01-645/646 Suntec City⁣⁣ Singapore 038983⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📍1 Vista Exchange Green⁣⁣ 02-23 The Star Vista⁣⁣ Singapore 138617

The restaurant has four outlets in Singapore: Orchard Central, The Star Vistsa, Suntec City, and VivoCity.

You can make dining reservations here.

Top image via MorganField's Instagram page

