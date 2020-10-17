Back

S'poreans can now buy 'money pulling' roasted pig for festive celebrations

Full stomach and full wallet.

Syahindah Ishak | October 17, 2020, 07:16 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

Celebrating birthdays with cake is overrated.

Why not switch things up with a "money pulling" roasted pig?

On Oct. 12, SG Buffet King posted a video of the money pulling roasted pig on its Facebook page.

The video claims that this is the first of its kind in Singapore.

The roasted pig is created by a third generation roaster with more than 30 years of roasting experience.

How it's made

To make the pig, a grill has to be set up using charcoal.

The pig is then grilled using the traditional grilling method.

The special ingredient is then added onto the meat — the Hoi Sin Sauce, made by the roasters' family.

Once the pig is grilled, it's time to put the money in.

The money is first covered with a plastic and then rolled into a small white box.

The amount of money is customisable to one's own preference.

The box will then be placed under the roasted pig and it's ready to go.

Here's the full video by SG Buffet King:

Auspicious

The money pulling roasted pig is suitable for festive celebrations, especially for birthdays of people who want to highlight longevity.

The act of pulling money can be considered auspicious as it brings wealth.

The roasted pig, on the other hand, symbolises abundance.

It is also commonly used by the Chinese when praying to show sincerity to the deities for their blessing.

Costs S$188

The money pulling pig weighs about 4kg to 5kg and can be ordered online.

It currently costs S$188 but if you prefer a non-money pulling one, it goes for slightly cheaper at S$168.

Here's an example of a family who were all smiles as they celebrated a birthday with the money pulling pig:

Here's another:

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Frozen and Co website & SG Buffet King/FB.

Biden set to raise S$1.33 billion in last 3 months of campaigning by Nov. 3, 2020 election day

Money politics.

October 17, 2020, 07:03 PM

Pasir Panjang Park will open in 2021 with nature playgarden & area to build sandcastles

Stakeholders involved in the design and planning of the park decided to feature Pasir Panjang's rich history.

October 17, 2020, 06:21 PM

Jacinda Ardern wins landslide victory in New Zealand general election

Strong approval for her party and government.

October 17, 2020, 06:05 PM

Dog lovers in S'pore wear shock & prong collars to try what dogs experience

Only fit for consensual human use.

October 17, 2020, 05:49 PM

What happens when businesses go bankrupt in S'pore, explained using bubble tea

MS Explains: What does a bubble tea shop with limited stock have to do with corporate insolvency? More than you might think.

October 17, 2020, 05:04 PM

129 hamsters in S'pore surrendered in pet hoarding case, most lack proper care & separation

They need a new home now.

October 17, 2020, 04:24 PM

Young kid lost at Our Tampines Hub searched for mother on touchscreen mall directory

Big brain moment.

October 17, 2020, 04:05 PM

3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 17, 1 in community

Today's update.

October 17, 2020, 03:37 PM

Man in S'pore interrogates parking enforcement officer about his work permit status, receives backlash

Those online stated that the officer was simply doing his job.

October 17, 2020, 03:01 PM

43 schools in S'pore to have new principals in 2021

The number of such transfers ranged from three to seven in the past five years.

October 17, 2020, 02:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.