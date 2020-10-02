Orchard Central salon & cafe visited by Covid-19 case 2 days in a row, from 9:45am to 7:45pm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an additional 10 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Oct. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,794.

Five imported cases

According to MOH, there is one case in the community, who is a Work Permit holder.

Case 57,941 was detected as a result of MOH's Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress.

There are also five imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the five imported cases, one (Case 57,940) is a Singaporean, while another (Case 57,938) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 18 and Sep. 20 respectively.

Case 57,939 is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 18.

She was allowed entry into Singapore as her parent is a Singaporean.

Case 57,936 is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 20, while Case 57,933 is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from India on Sep. 16.

22 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,534 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently about 48 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, with no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

185 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

One new location reported today

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There is one new location reported today: Walking on Sunshine, located at Orchard Central (181 Orchard Road).

It was visited by a confirmed Covid-19 case on Sep. 25 and Sep. 26, from 9:45am to 7:45pm.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

