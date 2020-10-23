MOH Instagram poll on Covid-19 symptoms turns up unusual result

Singaporeans love their food, and apparently, are also much too honest sometimes.

What Singaporeans want

A recent poll by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on their Instagram stories was apparently made to better advise and engage viewers about the proper steps to take when encountering Covid-19 symptoms.

In response to the question "What should you do when you have flu-like symptoms?", two options were presented.

"Eat ice cream", or "See a doc at a PHPC (Public Health Preparedness Clinic)" were the options overlaid on a background photo of a nonchalant-looking woman eating ice cream.

It's pretty clear which option MOH would prefer you pick.

Respondents however, made it very clear which they want — 65 per cent chose to eat ice cream should they experience symptoms.

Hmmmmst.

This result was shared by one Rayne Foo, who thought it hilarious, and accompanied the screenshot with the caption:

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA MOH SINGAPORE CANNOT ALR THEY FACEPALM ALR HAHAHAHA THEY TOH ALR CB TOO MUCH ALR HHHHH"

Pls visit a PHPC

In a separate Instagram post, MOH elaborated that those with symptoms of acute respiratory infection, such as fever, runny nose or sore throat should seek medical help as early as possible.

PHPCs with the "Swab and Send Home" tag can even administer swab tests immediately.

They also provide subsidised treatment, investigations and medication for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents.

You can find a PHPC near you via this website.

