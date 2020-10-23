Back

MOH Instagram poll on Covid-19 symptoms turns up unusual result

Wrong answers only.

Ashley Tan | October 23, 2020, 12:00 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Singaporeans love their food, and apparently, are also much too honest sometimes.

What Singaporeans want

A recent poll by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on their Instagram stories was apparently made to better advise and engage viewers about the proper steps to take when encountering Covid-19 symptoms.

In response to the question "What should you do when you have flu-like symptoms?", two options were presented.

"Eat ice cream", or "See a doc at a PHPC (Public Health Preparedness Clinic)" were the options overlaid on a background photo of a nonchalant-looking woman eating ice cream.

It's pretty clear which option MOH would prefer you pick.

Photo from MOH / IG

Respondents however, made it very clear which they want — 65 per cent chose to eat ice cream should they experience symptoms.

Hmmmmst.

Photo from MOH / IG via Rayne Foo

This result was shared by one Rayne Foo, who thought it hilarious, and accompanied the screenshot with the caption:

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA MOH SINGAPORE CANNOT ALR THEY FACEPALM ALR HAHAHAHA THEY TOH ALR CB TOO MUCH ALR HHHHH"

Pls visit a PHPC

In a separate Instagram post, MOH elaborated that those with symptoms of acute respiratory infection, such as fever, runny nose or sore throat should seek medical help as early as possible.

PHPCs with the "Swab and Send Home" tag can even administer swab tests immediately.

They also provide subsidised treatment, investigations and medication for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents.

View this post on Instagram

Seeking medical help early if you have symptoms of acute respiratory infection, such as fever, runny nose or sore throat, can prevent others (especially family members in the same household) from falling ill. Visit www.phpc.org.sg for the full list of clinics. Testing is part of our COVID-19 management strategy. Doctors only refer those who meet the criteria for the swab test. Please get tested soonest if asked to do so. If you visit a PHPC with the “Swab and Send Home” (SASH) tag, you can get swabbed immediately for COVID-19 testing and return home to wait for the results. Understandably, some of you may be worried about getting swabbed. There may be slight discomfort, but it is minor considering how important it is for us to protect our loved ones. Enjoy peace of mind and resume your regular activities if your test result is negative. If you test positive, you can get treatment early and protect your friends and family.

A post shared by Ministry of Health, Singapore (@moh_singapore) on

You can find a PHPC near you via this website.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from MOH / IG

Pope Francis' comments endorsing same-sex civil union not official teaching: S'pore Catholic Church

They said they do not know at the moment what the pope "actually said in the interview and the context of what he said".

October 23, 2020, 11:49 AM

8 S'pore police officers show up at Marine Terrace to break up 4-women brawl involving 2 teens who knew each other

In total 11 people were involved in the heated exchange which took place in Marine Parade.

October 23, 2020, 11:27 AM

Meidi-Ya supermarket opening at Millenia Walk in Nov. 2020, wine & liquor store already open

Nice.

October 23, 2020, 10:03 AM

Dutch security expert claims he hacked Trump's Twitter by guessing password 'maga2020!'

The expert had supposedly managed to log into his account four years ago using the password "yourefired".

October 23, 2020, 01:36 AM

Visitor to Changi Jurassic Mile hit by golf ball from Tanah Merah Country Club

Wear a helmet if you're cycling, bring a brolly if you are on foot.

October 23, 2020, 12:57 AM

Vivian Balakrishnan demonstrates rapid Covid-19 test on himself

Rapid testing is a key component of Singapore's Covid-19 measures.

October 23, 2020, 12:07 AM

Man threw kitten to death after dispute with wife & robbed student in Yishun

His wife has reconciled with him and was present in court.

October 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Electric motorcycle-sharing service to be introduced to S'pore

Like electric car-sharing in Singapore, but two wheels and no charging needed.

October 22, 2020, 11:51 PM

Candidate selection process is 'something that we definitely need to review': Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam

The MP stated that there was a need to acknowledge limitations within the selection process.

October 22, 2020, 11:41 PM

Thai bridesmaids make best of bad situation for bride, turns downpour into memorable mud-dancing session

Good recovery.

October 22, 2020, 11:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.