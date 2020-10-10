Back

4 new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious, including Takashimaya & Far East Plaza

Latest update.

Sumita Thiagarajan | October 10, 2020, 11:57 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a total of seven new Covid-19 cases earlier today (Oct. 10).

There was one case in the community, and one new case who was a dormitory resident.

The other five were imported cases.

New community case was on Stay-Home Notice with family members

There was one new case in the community, Case 58015, a 41-year-old man who is a Permanent Resident (PR).

The man is a family member of previously-confirmed cases, Cases 57890 and 57945, who had arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 25, and were allowed to serve their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at home as Case 57945 is a two-month old infant.

The 41-year-old was placed on SHN as well, due to his exposure to his family members, even though he had not travelled.

He subsequently developed symptoms during quarantine and was tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Five imported cases

All of the five imported cases had been placed on 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore.

They comprise:

  • A PR who returned from Belarus

  • A Singaporean who returned from Qatar

  • A Work Pass holder who is employed in Singapore, who arrived from France

  • Two crew members who arrived in Singapore from the Philippines to board a ship docked here

You can see a summary of the cases below:

screenshot of imported cases oct 10 Screenshot via MOH

40 remain in hospital

23 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,698 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

40 cases remain in hospital, with 101 in community facilities.

Of the cases in hospital, one person remains in the intensive care unit.

27 have died from complications related to the virus.

Locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

There were three new locations added to MOH's list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients during their infectious period.

They are:

  • Kushikatsu Tanaka at Merchant Court (3A River Valley Road ) on Sep. 28 from 6:30pm to 9:30pm

  • Takashimaya Department Store at Ngee Ann City (391A Orchard Road) on Sep. 29 from 6:05pm to 6:40pm

  • Don Don Donki at Square 2 @ Novena (10 Sinaran Drive) on Oct. 1 from 5:55pm to 6:25pm

  • Joeun Salon at Far East Plaza (14 Scotts Road) on Oct. 4 from 2:55pm to 4:00pm

If you want to check out the list of locations, here it is:

screenshot of new locations oct 10 part 2

screenshot of new locations oct 10 part 2 Screenshot via MOH

