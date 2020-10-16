Miniso S'pore launches We Bare Bears collection with bags, cushions & more at selected outlets

On Oct. 13, 2020, Miniso announced on Facebook that it will launch a We Bare Bears collection which will be available at selected outlets.

The We Bare Bears collection consists of a variety of items such as:

Shoulder bags (S$7.90)

Waist Pillows (S$8.9)

Pillows & Blankets (S$11.90)

Lamps (S$8.90)

Here are some photos of the products:

Shoulder Bags:

Lamps:

Pillows & Blankets:

Cutlery Sets:

Details:

The We Bare Bears will be launched at selected outlets on these dates:

Clementi Mall (Oct. 16)

Compass One (Oct. 17)

Hillion Mall (Oct. 19)

Jurong Point (Oct. 20)

Top photos via Miniso Singapore.