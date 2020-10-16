Back

Miniso S'pore launches We Bare Bears collection with bags, cushions & more at selected outlets

So cute.

Siti Hawa | October 16, 2020, 11:29 AM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

On Oct. 13, 2020, Miniso announced on Facebook that it will launch a We Bare Bears collection which will be available at selected outlets.

The We Bare Bears collection consists of a variety of items such as:

  • Shoulder bags (S$7.90)

  • Waist Pillows (S$8.9)

  • Pillows & Blankets (S$11.90)

  • Lamps (S$8.90)

Here are some photos of the products:

Shoulder Bags:

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Lamps:

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Pillows & Blankets:

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Instagram

Cutlery Sets:

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Instagram

Details:

Photo via Miniso Singapore on Instagram

The We Bare Bears will be launched at selected outlets on these dates:

  • Clementi Mall (Oct. 16)

  • Compass One (Oct. 17)

  • Hillion Mall (Oct. 19)

  • Jurong Point (Oct. 20)

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Miniso Singapore.

Govt will calibrate S'pore's immigration intake to preserve racial balance: Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim

According to the CMIO classification system.

October 16, 2020, 11:06 AM

As S'pore's population ages, we must work smarter & welcome global talent: Heng Swee Keat

Looking for the dream team.

October 16, 2020, 02:52 AM

Rare pink dolphin sighted in S'pore waters on Oct. 12, 2020

Reasons to protect our environment.

October 16, 2020, 02:41 AM

Couple who hung raw pork belly slabs outside HDB kitchen window didn't know it wasn't allowed

They cooked and ate it promptly.

October 16, 2020, 12:02 AM

Thousands protest in Bangkok defying govt ban

Young Thais have had it up to here.

October 15, 2020, 11:10 PM

Johor Bahru's first McDonald's at Holiday Plaza built in 1984 closed until further notice

It's been operating for 36 years.

October 15, 2020, 10:55 PM

Eatery at Little India visited by confirmed Covid-19 case

There were no new community cases reported today.

October 15, 2020, 10:54 PM

Not acceptable for any S'porean to earn less than S$1,300 per month: Pritam Singh

Singh urged the government to move faster in helping low wage workers in Singapore.

October 15, 2020, 09:36 PM

Thailand tourism board makes cheeky, shady jab at S'pore's MRT breakdown

That's rough.

October 15, 2020, 07:28 PM

Orchard Tower murder accused given conditional warning: His parents told him 'don't do stupid things ah'

He cannot reoffend in the next one year or else the dropped charge will be pressed against him.

October 15, 2020, 07:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.