Back

Milksha S'pore to launch bubble tea-scented candles at S$78 for set of 4, preorder from Oct. 26

You can have your bubble tea and smell it too.

Fasiha Nazren | October 24, 2020, 01:05 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

If you like the taste of bubble tea, chances are you love the scent of it too.

And if you really like the scent of bubble tea, you'd be glad to know that there is know bubble tea-scented candles.

Set of four candles

Bubble tea chain Milksha is launching its own line of scented candles featuring four signature flavours:

  • Earl grey latte

  • Izumo matcha milk

  • Strawberry coulis milk

  • Refreshing orange green tea

Photo courtesy of Milksha Singapore.

Each candle is 150ml in volume.

A set of four candles will cost S$78.

Photo courtesy of Milksha Singapore.

Preorder from Oct. 26

The candle set will be available for preorder from Oct. 26.

The candle set is estimated to be available from Nov. 18 onwards.

Self-collection is available at any Milksha outlets or customers can also opt for delivery at S$10 per location.

Customers can also get free delivery to one location for every order of five sets and above.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Milksha Singapore.

AGC files disciplinary complaint to Law Society against lawyer M Ravi over alleged misconduct

Ravi said that he will be challenging the complaint in court.

October 24, 2020, 12:34 PM

'High demand' for TraceTogether tokens at collection centres, S'poreans advised not to rush to collect

No chill.

October 24, 2020, 11:09 AM

Over 200 allotment garden plots open for balloting in Yishun, West Coast, Aljunied & Punggol

Yay, more gardening spaces!

October 24, 2020, 10:42 AM

NParks to distribute another 60,000 free seed packets, including watermelon & kangkong

There are free classes also to teach you how to grow the edibles.

October 24, 2020, 10:30 AM

Couples in 1980s flocked to Benjamin Sheares Bridge to illegally take wedding photos

The lengths people would go to for a wedding photo.

October 24, 2020, 09:44 AM

Rejected by talent shows, S'porean with autism organises online concerts for youths with special needs

Muhammad Arshad Fawwaz doesn't want other children with special needs to go through the same rejection that he did.

October 24, 2020, 09:00 AM

Twelve Cupcakes in court facing 29 charges of underpaying 8 foreign employees

Failed to pay S$2,000-plus salaries.

October 24, 2020, 01:10 AM

What the final US presidential debate tells you about Trump & Biden's foreign policy stance

Both candidates did not offer much insight into their foreign policy plans.

October 24, 2020, 12:08 AM

No new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection on Oct. 23, 3 discharged

In total, 57,832 have been discharged.

October 23, 2020, 11:33 PM

Chief Justice allows probe into misconduct of 2 deputy public prosecutors involved in Parti Liyani case

A disciplinary tribunal would be formed.

October 23, 2020, 06:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.