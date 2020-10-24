Milksha S'pore to launch bubble tea-scented candles at S$78 for set of 4, preorder from Oct. 26

If you like the taste of bubble tea, chances are you love the scent of it too.

And if you really like the scent of bubble tea, you'd be glad to know that there is know bubble tea-scented candles.

Set of four candles

Bubble tea chain Milksha is launching its own line of scented candles featuring four signature flavours:

Earl grey latte

Izumo matcha milk

Strawberry coulis milk

Refreshing orange green tea

Each candle is 150ml in volume.

A set of four candles will cost S$78.

Preorder from Oct. 26

The candle set will be available for preorder from Oct. 26.

The candle set is estimated to be available from Nov. 18 onwards.

Self-collection is available at any Milksha outlets or customers can also opt for delivery at S$10 per location.

Customers can also get free delivery to one location for every order of five sets and above.

