Migrant workers given award for assisting off-duty police officer in restraining armed man

Two migrant workers were awarded the Public Spiritedness Award on Friday (Oct. 2), after helping an off-duty police officer restrain a man who was armed with a knife.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Devrajan Bala, Commander of Jurong Police Division, commended the police officer and the two workers for their bravery in restraining the armed subject.

He also praised the two workers in particular, noting that "this is not the first time that members of our migrant community have stepped forward to render assistance to someone in need".

The 23-year-old armed man was subsequently arrested

On Sep. 29, at about 12:02pm, the police received a call for assistance due to a commotion involving a man holding a knife, at Block 409 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

An off-duty police officer from Jurong Police Division, Sergeant Ezekiel Letchumanan K Saminadan, witnessed this from his home nearby and responded immediately.

The officer realised the man was armed with a knife, and quickly sought the assistance of two workers, Panchavarnam Suresh and Ravi Santhoshkumar, who were at a nearby worksite.

Ezekiel subdued the armed man, and the two workers immediately rendered assistance to restrain the man.

The 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, and police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Singapore Police Force.