NUS nursing student in S'pore selling unused medical supplies stocked up at home after her dad passed on

A young woman in Singapore is selling off new and unused medical supplies that she had stocked up at home that were to be used while caring for her late father.

However, as he has passed on, the woman, Paula, who is a nursing student, is left with outstanding supplies but not put to use.

She has since taken to her Instagram page to inform her followers she is selling off these items and to recoup some of the costs.

She wrote:

Hi, sharing will be appreciated ♥️ swipe for full list of items. That’s the mini hospital I set up at home, before we discharged him 😌 For my nursing pals, I literally have ten thousand IV line sets, 100ml NaCl/D5 bottles, needles and syringes for you to play with 🥺😂.

One of the items include a fully functional hospital bed with wheels being sold for S$700.

The other items going at low prices include a bowl with a suction cup, syringes, latex gloves and moisturising gel.

A nursing student entrusted to use such items

In her post, Paula explained how she came to possess a large quantity of these medical supplies:

I have a lot of 100ml NaCl/D5/sterile water bottles because seeing that im a nursing student, I was entrusted to administer the medical care for my dad at home. Now I have a lot of these unused, sealed drugs at home, if anyone knows people from hospitals/ nursing homes who'd like to buy them at a fraction of the usual price, that'll be super appreciated. I am not selling them to the public. Thank you!

The items on sale can be found on her Carousell page:

One possible group of individuals who would find these items useful are her fellow nursing students, who might use the items for practice.

The availability of stock can be found in this list.

All the items that have been listed can be bought by the public, as the drugs that are not allowed to be bought are not listed, Paula said in response to queries.

The drugs that the public cannot access will either be sold to medical organisations or donated to Singapore Cancer Society, she added.

Educate public on healthcare

Paula is currently a third-year nursing student at the National University of Singapore.

She runs another Instagram page, @nursesays, where she hopes to educate the public on healthcare.

