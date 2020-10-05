NUS nursing student in S'pore selling unused medical supplies stocked up at home after her dad passed on

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A young woman in Singapore is selling off new and unused medical supplies that she had stocked up at home that were to be used while caring for her late father.
However, as he has passed on, the woman, Paula, who is a nursing student, is left with outstanding supplies but not put to use.
She has since taken to her Instagram page to inform her followers she is selling off these items and to recoup some of the costs.
View this post on Instagram
Hi, sharing will be appreciated ♥️ swipe for full list of items. That’s the mini hospital I set up at home, before we discharged him 😌 For my nursing pals, I literally have ten thousand IV line sets, 100ml NaCl/D5 bottles, needles and syringes for you to play with 🥺😂. ‼️ carousell.com/tropapigs ‼️ tinyurl.com/paulastock ‼️ I wanna say thank you to everyone who messaged me, dropped by my dad’s wake, hugged me, and showed your love, care and support in one way or another. I haven’t had the time to reply sorry, cuz I was settling all the admin stuff after his death (I wanna make an info video on this haha soOooO many admin stuff to settle) and had mid term exams too 🥵 I’m sorry I haven’t replied almost everyone but please please know that I am so appreciative of all the support. Thank you for making me feel so loved ♥️. Edit 1: thank you for all the likes and shares! Can just dm/tele me for orders or go on carousell. Stocks here: tinyurl.com/paulastock Edit 2: thank you to everyone who dropped a msg of love and support! Am super thankful to be in Nursing at this point. Follow @nursesays hehe will revive that page soon, I wanna share my story. Sorry, just got a lil busy! Edit 3: thank you for all the support 🥺🙏🏻 to clarify: I have a lot of 100ml NaCl/D5/sterile water bottles because seeing that im a nursing student, I was entrusted to administer the medical care for my dad at home. Now I have a lot of these unused, sealed drugs at home, if anyone knows people from hospitals/nursing homes who’d be willing to buy them at a fraction of usual price, that’ll be super appreciated. I am not selling them to the public. Thank you! Edit 4: for clarification, the iv nacl bottles and drugs were covered by insurance. The rest which is literally everything on this list except the iv bottles were sourced by me and paid for entirely from our own pocket, we are just trying to make ends meet by selling off all these unused items and hopefully get back a fraction of the amount. Thank you ♥️
She wrote:
Hi, sharing will be appreciated ♥️ swipe for full list of items. That’s the mini hospital I set up at home, before we discharged him 😌 For my nursing pals, I literally have ten thousand IV line sets, 100ml NaCl/D5 bottles, needles and syringes for you to play with 🥺😂.
One of the items include a fully functional hospital bed with wheels being sold for S$700.
The other items going at low prices include a bowl with a suction cup, syringes, latex gloves and moisturising gel.
A nursing student entrusted to use such items
In her post, Paula explained how she came to possess a large quantity of these medical supplies:
I have a lot of 100ml NaCl/D5/sterile water bottles because seeing that im a nursing student, I was entrusted to administer the medical care for my dad at home. Now I have a lot of these unused, sealed drugs at home, if anyone knows people from hospitals/ nursing homes who'd like to buy them at a fraction of the usual price, that'll be super appreciated. I am not selling them to the public. Thank you!
The items on sale can be found on her Carousell page:
One possible group of individuals who would find these items useful are her fellow nursing students, who might use the items for practice.
The availability of stock can be found in this list.
All the items that have been listed can be bought by the public, as the drugs that are not allowed to be bought are not listed, Paula said in response to queries.
The drugs that the public cannot access will either be sold to medical organisations or donated to Singapore Cancer Society, she added.
Educate public on healthcare
Paula is currently a third-year nursing student at the National University of Singapore.
She runs another Instagram page, @nursesays, where she hopes to educate the public on healthcare.
View this post on Instagram
Shortly before A Levels, I performed CPR for 11mins straight before, on an elderly, in her own home. I received the alert a few mins before I had to get ready for school, before my own alarm rang. This is thanks to @myscdf’s app called MyResponder (pic at the end), which alerts me of any suspected cardiac arrest cases in real time, within 400m radius of where I am. Also thanks to @nationaljc‘s free CPR+AED course that was (thankfully) mandatory for us to take before JC started! Since then I’ve been an advocate of this app (purely voluntary, out of my own accord, totally unpaid), sharing with my friends and even my juniors in NJC via a talk once. The app’ssaved many lives! Case alerts are momentarily suspended due to COVID-19, but please download this app to help others, regardless of whether you are trained in CPR or not, and especially if you are. The same cardiac arrest case alert function is available on the SGSecure app! — First Aid Tip #9: Fainting, Unconsciousness. Loss of consciousness may be caused by different things. Hunger/dehydration, standing up for too long, extreme stress/fatigue etc may cause momentary loss of consciousness. But THEY ARE STILL BREATHING. They usually regain consciousness within a few secs when blood flow to the brain is normalized. However, loss of consciousness PLUS NO BREATHING is a cause for concern. Brain damage can occur after only 4min without oxygen to the brain, and death can occur 4-6min later. THERE IS NO TIME TO WASTE when someone in front of you is not breathing - regardless of whether you are officially trained or not, PLEASE, START CHEST COMPRESSIONS. You will do more harm by doing nothing than by doing something even if you are not trained. That being said, if you can, please watch official videos on Youtube on how to perform proper CPR. In this current pandemic, you can perform hands-only CPR. Learn how to use AEDs that are widely available at most HDB blocks. I’ve personally broken an AED glass box 3x before - rmb to bring a key or something to help with breaking the key glass open! If you have a baby, please go for CPR classes specifically for babies/kids. Educate yourself, save lives. #caretogobeyond
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top photos via Carousll & @paulanazarene Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.