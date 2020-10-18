Back

McDonald's Australia introduces McSpicy, some Australian netizens think it's not spicy enough

McSpicy, or McMild?

Jason Fan | October 18, 2020, 08:14 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

McDonald's Australia has recently introduced a new menu item: Singapore's very own McSpicy.

Earlier this year, the McSpicy was part of a trial chicken-only menu in South Australia, including other burgers such as the Teriyaki Burger and the Chicken Schnitty Burger.

Now, the McSpicy has become a permanent edition to the McDonald's menu across Australia.

Some netizens claim the burger isn't spicy enough

The official promotional video showed a Caucasian woman, who claimed she liked spice, doing a taste test of the fan-favourite burger.

She called it "very spicy", and had to take a sip of beverage immediately after taking the first bite of the burger.

Video via McDonald's Australia.

However, Australian netizens seem to disagree with the burger's spicy moniker, with some claiming that it tastes more like KFC's Zinger burger.

Others claim that the burger is far too mild to be called the McSpicy.

On the bright side, at least one person felt that the burger lived up to its reputation.

Food review channels were all over the new offering as well.

Greg's Kitchen gave it a positive review saying it was really spicy, though he noted that there weren't too many ingredients on the burger.

Image from Greg's Kitchen YouTube

Another food reviewer summed it up as such: If you like McChicken, and you like spice you'll probably like it.

A Singaporean Redditor based in Melbourne noted that it tastes "very similar" to Singapore's McSpicy, although it is a "tad bit less spicy" compared to the Singapore version.

Redditor u/ohgodwhyalwaysme said that he would not be surprised that the burger's spice levels was toned down to suit the local palate, although he acknowledged that it could taste less spicy partly because he was eating the burger in cooler weather.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via McDonald's Australia.

Malaysia hits new record high with 871 new Covid-19 daily cases, 7 more deaths

Resurgence.

October 19, 2020, 04:08 AM

Glass with hot Milo suddenly shatters in front of 5-year-old child while he's stirring it

Unexpected.

October 18, 2020, 11:40 PM

Shi Li Fang Hot Pot offering all-day S$9.90 Set Meals at all S'pore outlets

Worth it.

October 18, 2020, 11:24 PM

Covid-19: 4 new locations visited by confirmed cases, including Parkway Parade & NEX

Two new locally transmitted cases.

October 18, 2020, 11:08 PM

NUS Tembusu College lecturer fired after complaints he had 'behaved inappropriately'

An internal investigation was carried out and Fernando’s conduct was found to have fallen short of the standards of professionalism that the University expects of a teaching staff.

October 18, 2020, 09:46 PM

Cybersecurity expert explains how to protect your security cameras from hackers

Mothership Explains: Last week, footage from security cameras in homes in Singapore was leaked and sold online. In the face of such serious infringements on privacy, here's what you can do to protect yourself.

October 18, 2020, 07:06 PM

Khatib Adventure HQ to have 4.5-storey indoor slide, ninja course & artificial cave experience

Only the Urban Climb, Bouldering and Rock Climbing area are open for public booking.

October 18, 2020, 06:47 PM

S'pore taxi driver commended for patiently helping injured passenger load 2 bicycles into taxi

Service with a smile.

October 18, 2020, 04:13 PM

47-year-old lady & 3 teens arrested for allegedly spending over S$15,000 using stolen credit card. 4 more teens assisting with investigations

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 14-year-old male teenager is believed to have stolen the credit card from the victim.

October 18, 2020, 03:37 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 18

Further updates will be shared tonight.

October 18, 2020, 03:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.