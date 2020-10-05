Back

McDonald's S'pore bringing back Hokkaido Salmon Burger, Hershey's soft serve & more from Oct. 5

A taste of Japan.

Fasiha Nazren | October 05, 2020, 10:56 AM

McDonald's Singapore has released its new menu for the month of October.

The Hershey's soft serve line will be making a comeback from today (Oct. 5).

Here's a look at the new menu items:

1) Soft serve cones

The soft serve cones come in three flavours, including the Hershey's Cone (S$1.40):

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The Twist Cone (S$1.40):

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

And the ChocoCone (S$1.60):

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

There is also the Hershey's Hot Fudge Sundae (S$2.40) and Hershey's Strawberry Sundae (S$2.40)

Hershey's Hot Fudge Sundae. Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's Strawberry Sundae. Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

As well as the Hershey's McFlurry (S$3), Mudpie McFlurry (S$3.30) and Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry (S$3.30).

Hershey's McFlurry. Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Mudpie McFlurry. Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

2) Hokkaido Salmon Burger

The Hokkaido Salmon Burger (from S$5.95) will make a return from Oct. 8.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The burger features salmon coated in crispy panko, shredded white cabbage, sliced onion and roasted sesame mayonnaise.

It is sandwiched between a soft bun with black and white sesame seeds.

It is also available as a Double Hokkaido Salmon Burger (from S$7.95).

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

3) STARZ Potato

The STARZ Potato (S$2.20) will be available on the menu from Oct. 8.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

These golden brown and crispy potato bites have nine pieces per serving.

4) Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie

The Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie (S$1.50) will also remain on the menu for the month of October.

To get the full Hokkaido experience, one can also get the Hokkaido Salmon Feast (from S$9.40), which includes medium-sized fries, Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie, Hokkaido Salmon Burger and small green tea.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

5) Green Tea Latte

The Green Tea Latte (S$4.90) will be available from Oct. 8.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

This hot drink is a blend of tea latter with smooth steamed milk and a touch of green tea powder, accompanied by a crips caramel Lotus Biscuit.

This will be available all day at McCafé stores.

6) New York Cheesecake

The New York Cheesecake (S$5.20) will be available from Oct. 8.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

This will be available all day at McCafé stores.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

