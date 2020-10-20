S'pore actress May Phua's father passed away from sudden heart failure 3 months after her mother died of cancer

On Oct. 17, local actress May Phua penned an Instagram post dedicated to her late father.

In the post, she shared the lessons her father had taught her, including to live life with honesty and integrity as well as to be hard-working and earn the respect of others.

She added:

"Today, he has left to join my Mom. Sigh... I can't bear to let you go. Why so fast daddy?"

Father passed away suddenly

According to a report by 8days, her father passed away on Oct. 17 due to sudden heart failure

He was at her brother's family home when he was rushed to the hospital after he had difficulties breathing.

Phua said that the ER tried to resuscitate him but was unsuccessfull; he passed on later that day.

She said that she's "currently in a daze" as her father's passing was "too sudden" and added that didn't get to see him for the last time.

Three months after mother's passing

His passing comes three months after Phua's mother died of cancer in July this year.

Her mother was diagnosed with stage one colon cancer in 2019 and spent a month in the intensive care unit (ICU) before she passed on.

In an Instagram post, Phua reminisced how her mother worked and took care of her and her siblings while her father was working overseas.

