S'pore actress May Phua's father passed away from sudden heart failure 3 months after her mother died of cancer

She dedicates heartfelt IG post to her father. May they rest in peace.

Fasiha Nazren | October 20, 2020, 02:02 PM

On Oct. 17, local actress May Phua penned an Instagram post dedicated to her late father.

View this post on Instagram

A Father's Love I did something extremely disappointing. He only had a few dollars in his wallet but he still made his way to come to me. Utterly shattered by my actions, the deafness on the way home enveloped me with guilt. He never spoke, with rounded shoulders and fallen chest he sat back and stared into space. Many days later, he came to me. "May, I have never expected you to behave like this. I'm very disappointed in you. No matter how bad or poor we are, we have to hold ourselves up high. Do not be ashamed of being poor." "You have disappointed me, now it's up to you to earn back the respect you have lost." My dad wiped his tears as he said this. This was one of the many lessons firmly etched in my heart. From then, I hold myself firmly responsible for every action and decision I make in life. To live with honesty and integrity. To be very hard-working and earn my rights to be respected. I know I'm not perfect, but I'm trying not to crack. This is my daddy. He takes it upon himself to hold the family, he bends and works himself to provide. He endures and push through months and years of solitude working overseas for years to bring food to the table. Today, he has left to join my Mom. Sigh... I can't bear to let you go. Why so fast daddy? . #onarollercoasterride #mypillarofstrength #howiremeberyou

A post shared by May Phua (@iammayphua) on

In the post, she shared the lessons her father had taught her, including to live life with honesty and integrity as well as to be hard-working and earn the respect of others.

She added:

"Today, he has left to join my Mom. Sigh... I can't bear to let you go. Why so fast daddy?"

Father passed away suddenly

According to a report by 8days, her father passed away on Oct. 17 due to sudden heart failure

He was at her brother's family home when he was rushed to the hospital after he had difficulties breathing.

Phua said that the ER tried to resuscitate him but was unsuccessfull; he passed on later that day.

She said that she's "currently in a daze" as her father's passing was "too sudden" and added that didn't get to see him for the last time.

Three months after mother's passing

His passing comes three months after Phua's mother died of cancer in July this year.

Her mother was diagnosed with stage one colon cancer in 2019 and spent a month in the intensive care unit (ICU) before she passed on.

View this post on Instagram

❤ My mother, thanks for the love... I will miss you.... love you dearly, be at peace now ❤ . . . #motheranddaughter #foreverloved #restinpeace #lovingyoudearly #amotherslove

A post shared by May Phua (@iammayphua) on

In an Instagram post, Phua reminisced how her mother worked and took care of her and her siblings while her father was working overseas.

View this post on Instagram

A rare glimpse into my childhood with the permission from my siblings. Daddy wasn't always around because he had to work in middle east when we were young. He comes back only twice a year, every 6 months for a mth only. Mom took care of us while she works the whole time. Thankfully, dad retired when i was 19yrs n we were finally reunited as a family. Mom has decided to take the much needed rest and we sent her off with tears and lots of love. . We will strive to be a better parent, a better being and always be a good example to our children. . #loveuforever #loveumom #tillwemeetagain #myfamily

A post shared by May Phua (@iammayphua) on

 

Top image from @iammayphua on Instagram.

