Lone male macaque visits ArtScience Museum & chills by Marina Bay

Many residents in Singapore have been heading out to explore various parts of the country since overseas travel remains restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One fellow long-tailed macaque was spotted following suit on Friday (Oct. 2) at popular tourist spot Marina Bay.

Lone macaque chilling at Marina Bay on Friday afternoon

Sabrina K. Nguyen told Mothership that the lone male macaque was sighted at around 5:30pm.

Nguyen recalled that she noticed the macaque on the railing while running past the Helix bridge.

"[I] thought it was a squirrel at first!" she said.

It then made its way to the ArtScience Museum area.

From the photos taken by Nguyen, the outdoor area of Marina Bay Sands did not appear crowded during that time.

Sat by the lotus pond

The macaque then sat by the lotus pond outside the ArtScience Museum.

While it was unable to enter the museum, it seemed to be enjoying itself as it curiously observed an unopened lotus flower.

Hello? Can see but cannot touch, please!

Admires the beautiful skyscrapers

Like many of us, the macaque sure knows how to pick the best spots for photo-taking.

It subsequently headed to the waterfront and sat comfortably on the railing with Fullerton Hotel in the background.

Besides a good photo, it definitely knew how the Instagram game works — looking emo and away from the camera.

Nailed it.

Rare sighting of macaque in town

Nguyen described the macaque as being "at ease" and comfortable.

This is also the first time she spotted a macaque in the area.

When she shared the sighting with her husband, who has been running past this area for years, he thought the photos were fake, Nguyen shared with Mothership.

While she was rather excited to see the macaque, Nguyen was also mindful of keeping her distance from it so that it will not feel threatened by her presence.

What to do if you encounter long-tailed macaques

Long-tailed macaques are highly adaptable and they have been spotted in various parts of Singapore.

Singaporeans are probably not unfamiliar with them and their antics.

In areas where their behaviours have been conditioned by prolonged feeding, conflicts occur between humans and long-tailed macaques.

This is why it is important to keep a distance and avoid feeding the macaques if you see any.

When you see a macaque, maintain a safe distance and do not engage in direct eye contact with it. Do not smile and show your teeth at the macaque as it will take that as a sign of threat.

Conceal or discard any object that is drawing its attention, such as plastic bottles or plastic bags.

If you have a child with you, put him/her on your shoulders. This will increase your perceived size, which could deter the monkeys from approaching you and your child.

