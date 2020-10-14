Back

Mandarin Oriental S'pore has 40% off rooms, includes breakfast & 3-course dinner

Good deal.

Siti Hawa | October 14, 2020, 02:13 PM

Mandarin Oriental Singapore is offering "Stay With Us, Dine For Free" staycations.

All stays under this promotion include:

  • 40 per cent off room rates

  • Breakfast for two

  • Three-course set dinner

  • Late check-out at 6pm

  • 25 per cent off food and beverage dining, excluding Morton's, Teppan-ya, Cherry Garden Dim Sum Brunch, and in-room dining.

Here's a look at some of the rooms available.

The listed room prices are after the 40 per cent discount, and have already included the 10 per cent service charge. It will be subject to a further seven per cent government tax.

Deluxe Room

Photo by Mandarin Oriental

A weekday stay (Sunday to Thursday) in a 33sqm Deluxe Room is priced S$328.90 before taxes, while a weekend stay is priced at S$394.90.

The room offers city views and some are fitted with a private balcony.

Ocean View Room

Photo by Mandarin Oriental

A weekday stay in a 33sqm Ocean View Room is priced S$335.50 before taxes, while a weekend stay is priced at S$401.50.

This room offers waterfront views and a sight of the Singapore Flyer.

Marina Bay View Room

Photo by Mandarin Oriental

A weekday stay in a 34sqm Marina Bay View Room is priced from S$355.30 before taxes, while a weekend stay is priced at S$427.90.

The room overlooks Marina Bay and features floor-to-ceiling windows.

City Suite

Photo by Mandarin Oriental

A weekday stay in a 84sqm City Suite is priced from S$441.10 before taxes.

The room offers city views and is a one-bed suite with master bedroom, living room, and powder room.

Marina Bay Suite

Photo by Mandarin Oriental

A weekday stay in a 62sqm Marina Bay Suite is priced from S$825 before taxes, while a weekend stay is priced at S$990.

The one-bed suite overlooks Marina Bay, and has a living room and private patio.

Other room types are also available under the promotion.

You will have to make your purchase from Oct. 14-24, 2020, for stays till Dec. 29, 2020. Find out more or purchase a package here.

Top photos via Mandarin Oriental

