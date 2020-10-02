2 pedestrians flung 20m after being hit by taxi while dashing across Paya Lebar Road

A young man and woman were hit by a taxi while they attempting to dash across Paya Lebar Road.

Man and woman hit by taxi at Paya Lebar

According to dashcam footage uploaded on Facebook, the incident happened on Oct. 1, 2020, around 3:30pm.

The video showed the two pedestrians attempting to run across the road along a pedestrian crossing, when they did not have the right of way.

The silver car seen braking hard as it hit the man and woman was a taxi.

It came to a halt in the middle of the yellow box after hitting the two pedestrians.

In a video shared by a Mothership reader, the impact of the collision sent the pair flying at least 20m, before hitting the ground.

Woman laid on ground

The man got up almost immediately after the taxi came to a stop.

The driver emerged from the taxi to check on the two pedestrians.

A motorist dressed in black and wearing a helmet also came over to help, as the woman was seen still lying on the ground.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that the woman was conveyed to Raffles Hospital conscious.

"On Oct. 1, 2020 at 3.23pm, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and two pedestrians at the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Geylang Road. The 17-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when conveyed to Raffles Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing," the police spokesperson said.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), only one was conveyed to the hospital. The man refused conveyance to the hospital, but was assessed by the SCDF.

"On Oct. 1 at about 3.25pm, SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Geylang Road and Guillemard Road. SCDF assessed one person who refused conveyance to the hospital and conveyed another person to Raffles Hospital," said SCDF's spokesperson, in response to Mothership's queries.

Top image via COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FB, Mothership reader